Guilherme Costa De Barros

Global Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
65 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 463%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 132
Gewinntrades:
942 (83.21%)
Verlusttrades:
190 (16.78%)
Bester Trade:
3 438.98 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4 535.47 USD
Bruttoprofit:
125 809.85 USD (514 159 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-51 910.43 USD (172 731 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (1 869.66 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5 293.25 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
97.65%
Max deposit load:
23.20%
Letzter Trade:
13 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
21
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
9.61
Long-Positionen:
1 008 (89.05%)
Short-Positionen:
124 (10.95%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.42
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
65.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
133.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-273.21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-6 269.11 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-6 269.11 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.63%
Jahresprognose:
104.74%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
300.69 USD
Maximaler:
7 687.00 USD (33.32%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.85% (7 687.00 USD)
Kapital:
35.19% (14 237.76 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLD 218
Brent 106
Bra50Apr25 68
Bra50Oct25 64
Bra50Dec24 63
Bra50Aug25 63
Bra50Jun25 61
Coffee 60
Bra50Dec25 52
EURGBP 49
AUDCAD 46
Bra50Feb25 33
Ger40Sep25 32
Ger40Jun25 22
Bra50Oct24 18
Ger40Dec25 17
UK100Mar25 16
MinDolOct25 16
Bra50Feb26 15
MinDolDec25 13
MinDolSep25 12
UK100Jun25 11
UK100Dec24 10
Euro50Mar25 9
MinDolNov25 9
MinDolJan26 7
Ger40Mar25 6
ChinaA50 6
Usa500 5
Ger40Dec24 5
Fra40Jul25 5
Ger40Mar26 4
USDCAD 4
Usa500Dec24 2
UK100Mar26 2
Ger40 1
Esp35 1
UK100 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 8.2K
Brent 2.5K
Bra50Apr25 4.9K
Bra50Oct25 6.6K
Bra50Dec24 894
Bra50Aug25 4.3K
Bra50Jun25 5.8K
Coffee 3.3K
Bra50Dec25 3.1K
EURGBP 2K
AUDCAD 1.1K
Bra50Feb25 2.1K
Ger40Sep25 4.9K
Ger40Jun25 3K
Bra50Oct24 12
Ger40Dec25 8.2K
UK100Mar25 5.5K
MinDolOct25 537
Bra50Feb26 525
MinDolDec25 541
MinDolSep25 3
UK100Jun25 1.2K
UK100Dec24 -1.7K
Euro50Mar25 1.5K
MinDolNov25 325
MinDolJan26 221
Ger40Mar25 1.2K
ChinaA50 599
Usa500 59
Ger40Dec24 167
Fra40Jul25 580
Ger40Mar26 682
USDCAD 41
Usa500Dec24 30
UK100Mar26 477
Ger40 121
Esp35 211
UK100 162
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 40K
Brent 4.8K
Bra50Apr25 11K
Bra50Oct25 11K
Bra50Dec24 5.4K
Bra50Aug25 7.6K
Bra50Jun25 9.1K
Coffee 9.7K
Bra50Dec25 8.3K
EURGBP 2.5K
AUDCAD 2.9K
Bra50Feb25 5.1K
Ger40Sep25 20K
Ger40Jun25 18K
Bra50Oct24 1.6K
Ger40Dec25 22K
UK100Mar25 3.7K
MinDolOct25 23K
Bra50Feb26 2.1K
MinDolDec25 15K
MinDolSep25 869
UK100Jun25 1K
UK100Dec24 -900
Euro50Mar25 206
MinDolNov25 6.6K
MinDolJan26 7.8K
Ger40Mar25 8.5K
ChinaA50 51K
Usa500 3.9K
Ger40Dec24 4.6K
Fra40Jul25 1.3K
Ger40Mar26 2.6K
USDCAD 546
Usa500Dec24 1K
UK100Mar26 1.4K
Ger40 12K
Esp35 12K
UK100 6.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 438.98 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 535 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 869.66 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6 269.11 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ActivTradesCorp-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 180
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.75 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
1.51 × 79
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.91 × 5716
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.76 × 103
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
10.71 × 7
Global Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The original account balance will be of 80k dollars. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5k.

The average target return is about 9% per month.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 13:41 2025.12.19 13:41:00  

It has been added new pairs and index, always looking to maintain profitability and reduce risk.

2025.12.05 16:51
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 16:51
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 21:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 15:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.03 14:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 14:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 05:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 18:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 20:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Global Grid Engine
30 USD pro Monat
463%
0
0
USD
80K
USD
65
97%
1 132
83%
98%
2.42
65.28
USD
35%
1:200
