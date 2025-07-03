SeñalesSecciones
Global Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
Fiabilidad
65 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2024 460%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 127
Transacciones Rentables:
937 (83.14%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
190 (16.86%)
Mejor transacción:
3 438.98 USD
Peor transacción:
-4 535.47 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
125 440.34 USD (492 192 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-51 910.43 USD (172 731 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (1 869.66 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5 293.25 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Actividad comercial:
97.65%
Carga máxima del depósito:
23.20%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
22
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
9.57
Transacciones Largas:
1 004 (89.09%)
Transacciones Cortas:
123 (10.91%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.42
Beneficio Esperado:
65.24 USD
Beneficio medio:
133.87 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-273.21 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-6 269.11 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-6 269.11 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.05%
Pronóstico anual:
109.81%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
300.69 USD
Máxima:
7 687.00 USD (33.32%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.85% (7 687.00 USD)
De fondos:
35.19% (14 237.76 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GOLD 216
Brent 106
Bra50Apr25 68
Bra50Oct25 64
Bra50Dec24 63
Bra50Aug25 63
Bra50Jun25 61
Coffee 60
Bra50Dec25 52
EURGBP 48
AUDCAD 46
Bra50Feb25 33
Ger40Sep25 32
Ger40Jun25 22
Bra50Oct24 18
Ger40Dec25 17
UK100Mar25 16
MinDolOct25 16
Bra50Feb26 15
MinDolDec25 13
MinDolSep25 12
UK100Jun25 11
UK100Dec24 10
Euro50Mar25 9
MinDolNov25 9
MinDolJan26 7
Ger40Mar25 6
Usa500 5
Ger40Dec24 5
Fra40Jul25 5
Ger40Mar26 4
USDCAD 4
ChinaA50 4
Usa500Dec24 2
UK100Mar26 2
Ger40 1
Esp35 1
UK100 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GOLD 8.1K
Brent 2.5K
Bra50Apr25 4.9K
Bra50Oct25 6.6K
Bra50Dec24 894
Bra50Aug25 4.3K
Bra50Jun25 5.8K
Coffee 3.3K
Bra50Dec25 3.1K
EURGBP 1.9K
AUDCAD 1.1K
Bra50Feb25 2.1K
Ger40Sep25 4.9K
Ger40Jun25 3K
Bra50Oct24 12
Ger40Dec25 8.2K
UK100Mar25 5.5K
MinDolOct25 537
Bra50Feb26 525
MinDolDec25 541
MinDolSep25 3
UK100Jun25 1.2K
UK100Dec24 -1.7K
Euro50Mar25 1.5K
MinDolNov25 325
MinDolJan26 221
Ger40Mar25 1.2K
Usa500 59
Ger40Dec24 167
Fra40Jul25 580
Ger40Mar26 682
USDCAD 41
ChinaA50 337
Usa500Dec24 30
UK100Mar26 477
Ger40 121
Esp35 211
UK100 162
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GOLD 39K
Brent 4.8K
Bra50Apr25 11K
Bra50Oct25 11K
Bra50Dec24 5.4K
Bra50Aug25 7.6K
Bra50Jun25 9.1K
Coffee 9.7K
Bra50Dec25 8.3K
EURGBP 2.4K
AUDCAD 2.9K
Bra50Feb25 5.1K
Ger40Sep25 20K
Ger40Jun25 18K
Bra50Oct24 1.6K
Ger40Dec25 22K
UK100Mar25 3.7K
MinDolOct25 23K
Bra50Feb26 2.1K
MinDolDec25 15K
MinDolSep25 869
UK100Jun25 1K
UK100Dec24 -900
Euro50Mar25 206
MinDolNov25 6.6K
MinDolJan26 7.8K
Ger40Mar25 8.5K
Usa500 3.9K
Ger40Dec24 4.6K
Fra40Jul25 1.3K
Ger40Mar26 2.6K
USDCAD 546
ChinaA50 29K
Usa500Dec24 1K
UK100Mar26 1.4K
Ger40 12K
Esp35 12K
UK100 6.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3 438.98 USD
Peor transacción: -4 535 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 869.66 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6 269.11 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ActivTradesCorp-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 179
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.75 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
1.51 × 79
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.91 × 5716
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.76 × 103
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
10.71 × 7
Global Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The original account balance will be of 80k dollars. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5k.

The average target return is about 9% per month.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 22:20
