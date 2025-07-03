- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|216
|Brent
|106
|Bra50Apr25
|68
|Bra50Oct25
|64
|Bra50Dec24
|63
|Bra50Aug25
|63
|Bra50Jun25
|61
|Coffee
|60
|Bra50Dec25
|52
|EURGBP
|48
|AUDCAD
|46
|Bra50Feb25
|33
|Ger40Sep25
|32
|Ger40Jun25
|22
|Bra50Oct24
|18
|Ger40Dec25
|17
|UK100Mar25
|16
|MinDolOct25
|16
|Bra50Feb26
|15
|MinDolDec25
|13
|MinDolSep25
|12
|UK100Jun25
|11
|UK100Dec24
|10
|Euro50Mar25
|9
|MinDolNov25
|9
|MinDolJan26
|7
|Ger40Mar25
|6
|Usa500
|5
|Ger40Dec24
|5
|Fra40Jul25
|5
|Ger40Mar26
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|ChinaA50
|4
|Usa500Dec24
|2
|UK100Mar26
|2
|Ger40
|1
|Esp35
|1
|UK100
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GOLD
|8.1K
|Brent
|2.5K
|Bra50Apr25
|4.9K
|Bra50Oct25
|6.6K
|Bra50Dec24
|894
|Bra50Aug25
|4.3K
|Bra50Jun25
|5.8K
|Coffee
|3.3K
|Bra50Dec25
|3.1K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|Bra50Feb25
|2.1K
|Ger40Sep25
|4.9K
|Ger40Jun25
|3K
|Bra50Oct24
|12
|Ger40Dec25
|8.2K
|UK100Mar25
|5.5K
|MinDolOct25
|537
|Bra50Feb26
|525
|MinDolDec25
|541
|MinDolSep25
|3
|UK100Jun25
|1.2K
|UK100Dec24
|-1.7K
|Euro50Mar25
|1.5K
|MinDolNov25
|325
|MinDolJan26
|221
|Ger40Mar25
|1.2K
|Usa500
|59
|Ger40Dec24
|167
|Fra40Jul25
|580
|Ger40Mar26
|682
|USDCAD
|41
|ChinaA50
|337
|Usa500Dec24
|30
|UK100Mar26
|477
|Ger40
|121
|Esp35
|211
|UK100
|162
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GOLD
|39K
|Brent
|4.8K
|Bra50Apr25
|11K
|Bra50Oct25
|11K
|Bra50Dec24
|5.4K
|Bra50Aug25
|7.6K
|Bra50Jun25
|9.1K
|Coffee
|9.7K
|Bra50Dec25
|8.3K
|EURGBP
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|2.9K
|Bra50Feb25
|5.1K
|Ger40Sep25
|20K
|Ger40Jun25
|18K
|Bra50Oct24
|1.6K
|Ger40Dec25
|22K
|UK100Mar25
|3.7K
|MinDolOct25
|23K
|Bra50Feb26
|2.1K
|MinDolDec25
|15K
|MinDolSep25
|869
|UK100Jun25
|1K
|UK100Dec24
|-900
|Euro50Mar25
|206
|MinDolNov25
|6.6K
|MinDolJan26
|7.8K
|Ger40Mar25
|8.5K
|Usa500
|3.9K
|Ger40Dec24
|4.6K
|Fra40Jul25
|1.3K
|Ger40Mar26
|2.6K
|USDCAD
|546
|ChinaA50
|29K
|Usa500Dec24
|1K
|UK100Mar26
|1.4K
|Ger40
|12K
|Esp35
|12K
|UK100
|6.5K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ActivTradesCorp-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 179
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.75 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro
|1.51 × 79
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|1.91 × 5716
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|2.67 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|2.76 × 103
|
FxPro-MT5
|3.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
|
ClonTrader-Live
|10.71 × 7
Global Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.
Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.
If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.
This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.
The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The original account balance will be of 80k dollars. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5k.
The average target return is about 9% per month.
It has been added new pairs and index, always looking to maintain profitability and reduce risk.
