SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Global Grid Engine
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Global Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
52 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 278%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
826
Profit Trade:
684 (82.80%)
Loss Trade:
142 (17.19%)
Best Trade:
3 438.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-4 535.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
94 136.83 USD (310 990 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-44 065.96 USD (121 769 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (1 869.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 293.25 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
95.65%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.20%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
6.51
Long Trade:
742 (89.83%)
Short Trade:
84 (10.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.14
Profitto previsto:
60.62 USD
Profitto medio:
137.63 USD
Perdita media:
-310.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-6 269.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 269.11 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
8.00%
Previsione annuale:
98.64%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
300.69 USD
Massimale:
7 687.00 USD (33.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.85% (7 687.00 USD)
Per equità:
35.19% (14 237.76 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 175
Brent 88
Bra50Apr25 68
Bra50Dec24 63
Bra50Aug25 63
Bra50Jun25 61
Coffee 60
Bra50Oct25 45
Bra50Feb25 33
Ger40Sep25 32
Ger40Jun25 22
Bra50Oct24 18
UK100Mar25 16
MinDolOct25 16
MinDolSep25 12
UK100Jun25 11
UK100Dec24 10
Euro50Mar25 9
Ger40Mar25 6
Usa500 5
Ger40Dec24 5
Fra40Jul25 5
Usa500Dec24 2
Ger40 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 5.8K
Brent 2.1K
Bra50Apr25 4.9K
Bra50Dec24 894
Bra50Aug25 4.3K
Bra50Jun25 5.8K
Coffee 3.3K
Bra50Oct25 3.7K
Bra50Feb25 2.1K
Ger40Sep25 4.9K
Ger40Jun25 3K
Bra50Oct24 12
UK100Mar25 5.5K
MinDolOct25 537
MinDolSep25 3
UK100Jun25 1.2K
UK100Dec24 -1.7K
Euro50Mar25 1.5K
Ger40Mar25 1.2K
Usa500 59
Ger40Dec24 167
Fra40Jul25 580
Usa500Dec24 30
Ger40 121
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 33K
Brent 4.4K
Bra50Apr25 11K
Bra50Dec24 5.4K
Bra50Aug25 7.6K
Bra50Jun25 9.1K
Coffee 9.7K
Bra50Oct25 6.3K
Bra50Feb25 5.1K
Ger40Sep25 20K
Ger40Jun25 18K
Bra50Oct24 1.6K
UK100Mar25 3.7K
MinDolOct25 23K
MinDolSep25 869
UK100Jun25 1K
UK100Dec24 -900
Euro50Mar25 206
Ger40Mar25 8.5K
Usa500 3.9K
Ger40Dec24 4.6K
Fra40Jul25 1.3K
Usa500Dec24 1K
Ger40 12K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 438.98 USD
Worst Trade: -4 535 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 869.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6 269.11 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.97 × 5474
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Global Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and commodities using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account works with a balance of 40k. The recommended minimum balance is 5k.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 20:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 15:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 03:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.28 10:20
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 10:20
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 23:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Global Grid Engine
30USD al mese
278%
0
0
USD
38K
USD
52
96%
826
82%
96%
2.13
60.62
USD
35%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.