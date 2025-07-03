SignauxSections
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Global Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 avis
Fiabilité
52 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 278%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
826
Bénéfice trades:
684 (82.80%)
Perte trades:
142 (17.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 438.98 USD
Pire transaction:
-4 535.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
94 136.83 USD (310 990 pips)
Perte brute:
-44 065.96 USD (121 769 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (1 869.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 293.25 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
95.65%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
23.20%
Dernier trade:
50 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
6.51
Longs trades:
742 (89.83%)
Courts trades:
84 (10.17%)
Facteur de profit:
2.14
Rendement attendu:
60.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
137.63 USD
Perte moyenne:
-310.32 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-6 269.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6 269.11 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.13%
Prévision annuelle:
98.64%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
300.69 USD
Maximal:
7 687.00 USD (33.32%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.85% (7 687.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
35.19% (14 237.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD 175
Brent 88
Bra50Apr25 68
Bra50Dec24 63
Bra50Aug25 63
Bra50Jun25 61
Coffee 60
Bra50Oct25 45
Bra50Feb25 33
Ger40Sep25 32
Ger40Jun25 22
Bra50Oct24 18
UK100Mar25 16
MinDolOct25 16
MinDolSep25 12
UK100Jun25 11
UK100Dec24 10
Euro50Mar25 9
Ger40Mar25 6
Usa500 5
Ger40Dec24 5
Fra40Jul25 5
Usa500Dec24 2
Ger40 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 5.8K
Brent 2.1K
Bra50Apr25 4.9K
Bra50Dec24 894
Bra50Aug25 4.3K
Bra50Jun25 5.8K
Coffee 3.3K
Bra50Oct25 3.7K
Bra50Feb25 2.1K
Ger40Sep25 4.9K
Ger40Jun25 3K
Bra50Oct24 12
UK100Mar25 5.5K
MinDolOct25 537
MinDolSep25 3
UK100Jun25 1.2K
UK100Dec24 -1.7K
Euro50Mar25 1.5K
Ger40Mar25 1.2K
Usa500 59
Ger40Dec24 167
Fra40Jul25 580
Usa500Dec24 30
Ger40 121
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 33K
Brent 4.4K
Bra50Apr25 11K
Bra50Dec24 5.4K
Bra50Aug25 7.6K
Bra50Jun25 9.1K
Coffee 9.7K
Bra50Oct25 6.3K
Bra50Feb25 5.1K
Ger40Sep25 20K
Ger40Jun25 18K
Bra50Oct24 1.6K
UK100Mar25 3.7K
MinDolOct25 23K
MinDolSep25 869
UK100Jun25 1K
UK100Dec24 -900
Euro50Mar25 206
Ger40Mar25 8.5K
Usa500 3.9K
Ger40Dec24 4.6K
Fra40Jul25 1.3K
Usa500Dec24 1K
Ger40 12K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 438.98 USD
Pire transaction: -4 535 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 869.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6 269.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ActivTradesCorp-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.97 × 5474
Global Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and commodities using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account works with a balance of 40k. The recommended minimum balance is 5k.

Aucun avis
2025.09.25 20:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 15:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 03:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.28 10:20
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 10:20
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 23:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Global Grid Engine
30 USD par mois
278%
0
0
USD
38K
USD
52
96%
826
82%
96%
2.13
60.62
USD
35%
1:200
Copier

