시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Global Grid Engine
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Global Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 리뷰
안정성
67
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 472%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 156
이익 거래:
964 (83.39%)
손실 거래:
192 (16.61%)
최고의 거래:
3 438.98 USD
최악의 거래:
-4 535.47 USD
총 수익:
127 304.90 USD (552 790 pips)
총 손실:
-52 021.63 USD (174 059 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
24 (1 869.66 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5 293.25 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.03
거래 활동:
97.65%
최대 입금량:
23.20%
최근 거래:
7 분 전
주별 거래 수:
29
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
9.79
롱(주식매수):
1 026 (88.75%)
숏(주식차입매도):
130 (11.25%)
수익 요인:
2.45
기대수익:
65.12 USD
평균 이익:
132.06 USD
평균 손실:
-270.95 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-6 269.11 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-6 269.11 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
8.07%
연간 예측:
97.89%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
300.69 USD
최대한의:
7 687.00 USD (33.32%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.85% (7 687.00 USD)
자본금별:
35.19% (14 237.76 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLD 224
Brent 106
Bra50Apr25 68
Bra50Oct25 64
Bra50Dec24 63
Bra50Aug25 63
Bra50Jun25 61
Coffee 60
Bra50Dec25 52
EURGBP 50
AUDCAD 49
Bra50Feb25 33
Ger40Sep25 32
Ger40Jun25 22
Bra50Oct24 18
Ger40Dec25 17
Bra50Feb26 17
UK100Mar25 16
MinDolOct25 16
MinDolDec25 13
MinDolSep25 12
UK100Jun25 11
USDCAD 11
UK100Dec24 10
Euro50Mar25 9
MinDolNov25 9
MinDolJan26 7
ChinaA50 7
Ger40Mar25 6
Usa500 5
Ger40Dec24 5
Fra40Jul25 5
Ger40Mar26 5
Esp35 3
UK100Mar26 3
Usa500Dec24 2
Ger40 1
UK100 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLD 8.4K
Brent 2.5K
Bra50Apr25 4.9K
Bra50Oct25 6.6K
Bra50Dec24 894
Bra50Aug25 4.3K
Bra50Jun25 5.8K
Coffee 3.3K
Bra50Dec25 3.1K
EURGBP 2K
AUDCAD 1.1K
Bra50Feb25 2.1K
Ger40Sep25 4.9K
Ger40Jun25 3K
Bra50Oct24 12
Ger40Dec25 8.2K
Bra50Feb26 583
UK100Mar25 5.5K
MinDolOct25 537
MinDolDec25 541
MinDolSep25 3
UK100Jun25 1.2K
USDCAD 159
UK100Dec24 -1.7K
Euro50Mar25 1.5K
MinDolNov25 325
MinDolJan26 221
ChinaA50 743
Ger40Mar25 1.2K
Usa500 59
Ger40Dec24 167
Fra40Jul25 580
Ger40Mar26 766
Esp35 633
UK100Mar26 719
Usa500Dec24 30
Ger40 121
UK100 162
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLD 40K
Brent 4.8K
Bra50Apr25 11K
Bra50Oct25 11K
Bra50Dec24 5.4K
Bra50Aug25 7.6K
Bra50Jun25 9.1K
Coffee 9.7K
Bra50Dec25 8.3K
EURGBP 2.6K
AUDCAD 3.1K
Bra50Feb25 5.1K
Ger40Sep25 20K
Ger40Jun25 18K
Bra50Oct24 1.6K
Ger40Dec25 22K
Bra50Feb26 2.3K
UK100Mar25 3.7K
MinDolOct25 23K
MinDolDec25 15K
MinDolSep25 869
UK100Jun25 1K
USDCAD 576
UK100Dec24 -900
Euro50Mar25 206
MinDolNov25 6.6K
MinDolJan26 7.8K
ChinaA50 61K
Ger40Mar25 8.5K
Usa500 3.9K
Ger40Dec24 4.6K
Fra40Jul25 1.3K
Ger40Mar26 2.9K
Esp35 36K
UK100Mar26 2.1K
Usa500Dec24 1K
Ger40 12K
UK100 6.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3 438.98 USD
최악의 거래: -4 535 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +1 869.66 USD
연속 최대 손실: -6 269.11 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ActivTradesCorp-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 213
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.75 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
1.51 × 79
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.91 × 5716
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.76 × 103
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
10.71 × 7
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Global Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The original account balance will be of 80k dollars. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5k.

The average target return is about 9% per month.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.26 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 13:41 2025.12.19 13:41:00  

It has been added new pairs and index, always looking to maintain profitability and reduce risk.

2025.12.05 16:51
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 16:51
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 17:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 21:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 15:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.03 14:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 14:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 05:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 18:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 20:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Global Grid Engine
월별 30 USD
472%
0
0
USD
80K
USD
67
97%
1 156
83%
98%
2.44
65.12
USD
35%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.