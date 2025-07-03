シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Global Grid Engine
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Global Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
レビュー0件
信頼性
65週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 460%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 127
利益トレード:
937 (83.14%)
損失トレード:
190 (16.86%)
ベストトレード:
3 438.98 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4 535.47 USD
総利益:
125 440.34 USD (492 192 pips)
総損失:
-51 910.43 USD (172 731 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
24 (1 869.66 USD)
最大連続利益:
5 293.25 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.03
取引アクティビティ:
97.65%
最大入金額:
23.20%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
20
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
9.57
長いトレード:
1 004 (89.09%)
短いトレード:
123 (10.91%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.42
期待されたペイオフ:
65.24 USD
平均利益:
133.87 USD
平均損失:
-273.21 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-6 269.11 USD)
最大連続損失:
-6 269.11 USD (3)
月間成長:
8.69%
年間予想:
105.40%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
300.69 USD
最大の:
7 687.00 USD (33.32%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.85% (7 687.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
35.19% (14 237.76 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GOLD 216
Brent 106
Bra50Apr25 68
Bra50Oct25 64
Bra50Dec24 63
Bra50Aug25 63
Bra50Jun25 61
Coffee 60
Bra50Dec25 52
EURGBP 48
AUDCAD 46
Bra50Feb25 33
Ger40Sep25 32
Ger40Jun25 22
Bra50Oct24 18
Ger40Dec25 17
UK100Mar25 16
MinDolOct25 16
Bra50Feb26 15
MinDolDec25 13
MinDolSep25 12
UK100Jun25 11
UK100Dec24 10
Euro50Mar25 9
MinDolNov25 9
MinDolJan26 7
Ger40Mar25 6
Usa500 5
Ger40Dec24 5
Fra40Jul25 5
Ger40Mar26 4
USDCAD 4
ChinaA50 4
Usa500Dec24 2
UK100Mar26 2
Ger40 1
Esp35 1
UK100 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GOLD 8.1K
Brent 2.5K
Bra50Apr25 4.9K
Bra50Oct25 6.6K
Bra50Dec24 894
Bra50Aug25 4.3K
Bra50Jun25 5.8K
Coffee 3.3K
Bra50Dec25 3.1K
EURGBP 1.9K
AUDCAD 1.1K
Bra50Feb25 2.1K
Ger40Sep25 4.9K
Ger40Jun25 3K
Bra50Oct24 12
Ger40Dec25 8.2K
UK100Mar25 5.5K
MinDolOct25 537
Bra50Feb26 525
MinDolDec25 541
MinDolSep25 3
UK100Jun25 1.2K
UK100Dec24 -1.7K
Euro50Mar25 1.5K
MinDolNov25 325
MinDolJan26 221
Ger40Mar25 1.2K
Usa500 59
Ger40Dec24 167
Fra40Jul25 580
Ger40Mar26 682
USDCAD 41
ChinaA50 337
Usa500Dec24 30
UK100Mar26 477
Ger40 121
Esp35 211
UK100 162
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GOLD 39K
Brent 4.8K
Bra50Apr25 11K
Bra50Oct25 11K
Bra50Dec24 5.4K
Bra50Aug25 7.6K
Bra50Jun25 9.1K
Coffee 9.7K
Bra50Dec25 8.3K
EURGBP 2.4K
AUDCAD 2.9K
Bra50Feb25 5.1K
Ger40Sep25 20K
Ger40Jun25 18K
Bra50Oct24 1.6K
Ger40Dec25 22K
UK100Mar25 3.7K
MinDolOct25 23K
Bra50Feb26 2.1K
MinDolDec25 15K
MinDolSep25 869
UK100Jun25 1K
UK100Dec24 -900
Euro50Mar25 206
MinDolNov25 6.6K
MinDolJan26 7.8K
Ger40Mar25 8.5K
Usa500 3.9K
Ger40Dec24 4.6K
Fra40Jul25 1.3K
Ger40Mar26 2.6K
USDCAD 546
ChinaA50 29K
Usa500Dec24 1K
UK100Mar26 1.4K
Ger40 12K
Esp35 12K
UK100 6.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3 438.98 USD
最悪のトレード: -4 535 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +1 869.66 USD
最大連続損失: -6 269.11 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ActivTradesCorp-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 179
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.75 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
1.51 × 79
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.91 × 5716
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.76 × 103
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
10.71 × 7
Global Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The original account balance will be of 80k dollars. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5k.

The average target return is about 9% per month.

レビューなし
2025.12.26 22:20
2025.12.19 13:41 2025.12.19 13:41:00  

It has been added new pairs and index, always looking to maintain profitability and reduce risk.

2025.12.05 16:51
2025.12.05 16:51
2025.12.03 17:02
2025.12.02 07:50
2025.12.02 07:50
2025.11.21 21:41
2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.20 11:51
2025.11.12 15:21
2025.11.03 14:03
2025.11.03 14:03
2025.11.03 05:11
2025.10.24 09:07
2025.10.24 09:07
2025.10.21 18:22
2025.09.29 11:14
2025.09.29 11:14
2025.09.25 20:01
