Guilherme Costa De Barros

Global Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0条评论
可靠性
65
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 460%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 126
盈利交易:
936 (83.12%)
亏损交易:
190 (16.87%)
最好交易:
3 438.98 USD
最差交易:
-4 535.47 USD
毛利:
125 408.73 USD (492 105 pips)
毛利亏损:
-51 910.43 USD (172 731 pips)
最大连续赢利:
24 (1 869.66 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5 293.25 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
97.65%
最大入金加载:
23.20%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
38
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
9.56
长期交易:
1 004 (89.17%)
短期交易:
122 (10.83%)
利润因子:
2.42
预期回报:
65.27 USD
平均利润:
133.98 USD
平均损失:
-273.21 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-6 269.11 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-6 269.11 USD (3)
每月增长:
12.33%
年度预测:
149.60%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
300.69 USD
最大值:
7 687.00 USD (33.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.85% (7 687.00 USD)
净值:
35.19% (14 237.76 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GOLD 216
Brent 106
Bra50Apr25 68
Bra50Oct25 64
Bra50Dec24 63
Bra50Aug25 63
Bra50Jun25 61
Coffee 60
Bra50Dec25 52
EURGBP 47
AUDCAD 46
Bra50Feb25 33
Ger40Sep25 32
Ger40Jun25 22
Bra50Oct24 18
Ger40Dec25 17
UK100Mar25 16
MinDolOct25 16
Bra50Feb26 15
MinDolDec25 13
MinDolSep25 12
UK100Jun25 11
UK100Dec24 10
Euro50Mar25 9
MinDolNov25 9
MinDolJan26 7
Ger40Mar25 6
Usa500 5
Ger40Dec24 5
Fra40Jul25 5
Ger40Mar26 4
USDCAD 4
ChinaA50 4
Usa500Dec24 2
UK100Mar26 2
Ger40 1
Esp35 1
UK100 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GOLD 8.1K
Brent 2.5K
Bra50Apr25 4.9K
Bra50Oct25 6.6K
Bra50Dec24 894
Bra50Aug25 4.3K
Bra50Jun25 5.8K
Coffee 3.3K
Bra50Dec25 3.1K
EURGBP 1.9K
AUDCAD 1.1K
Bra50Feb25 2.1K
Ger40Sep25 4.9K
Ger40Jun25 3K
Bra50Oct24 12
Ger40Dec25 8.2K
UK100Mar25 5.5K
MinDolOct25 537
Bra50Feb26 525
MinDolDec25 541
MinDolSep25 3
UK100Jun25 1.2K
UK100Dec24 -1.7K
Euro50Mar25 1.5K
MinDolNov25 325
MinDolJan26 221
Ger40Mar25 1.2K
Usa500 59
Ger40Dec24 167
Fra40Jul25 580
Ger40Mar26 682
USDCAD 41
ChinaA50 337
Usa500Dec24 30
UK100Mar26 477
Ger40 121
Esp35 211
UK100 162
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GOLD 39K
Brent 4.8K
Bra50Apr25 11K
Bra50Oct25 11K
Bra50Dec24 5.4K
Bra50Aug25 7.6K
Bra50Jun25 9.1K
Coffee 9.7K
Bra50Dec25 8.3K
EURGBP 2.3K
AUDCAD 2.9K
Bra50Feb25 5.1K
Ger40Sep25 20K
Ger40Jun25 18K
Bra50Oct24 1.6K
Ger40Dec25 22K
UK100Mar25 3.7K
MinDolOct25 23K
Bra50Feb26 2.1K
MinDolDec25 15K
MinDolSep25 869
UK100Jun25 1K
UK100Dec24 -900
Euro50Mar25 206
MinDolNov25 6.6K
MinDolJan26 7.8K
Ger40Mar25 8.5K
Usa500 3.9K
Ger40Dec24 4.6K
Fra40Jul25 1.3K
Ger40Mar26 2.6K
USDCAD 546
ChinaA50 29K
Usa500Dec24 1K
UK100Mar26 1.4K
Ger40 12K
Esp35 12K
UK100 6.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3 438.98 USD
最差交易: -4 535 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +1 869.66 USD
最大连续亏损: -6 269.11 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ActivTradesCorp-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 176
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.75 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
1.51 × 79
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.91 × 5716
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.76 × 103
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
10.71 × 7
Global Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The original account balance will be of 80k dollars. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5k.

The average target return is about 9% per month.

没有评论
2025.12.19 13:41 2025.12.19 13:41:00  

It has been added new pairs and index, always looking to maintain profitability and reduce risk.

复制

