Mykyta Nikolaiev

TradeGreat AI

Mykyta Nikolaiev
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
44 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 498%
Tickmill-Live09
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 958
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 426 (72.82%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
532 (27.17%)
En iyi işlem:
475.69 USD
En kötü işlem:
-289.06 USD
Brüt kâr:
19 331.90 USD (397 067 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10 367.05 USD (319 259 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
36 (238.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 064.89 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
86.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
67.45%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
18.26
Alış işlemleri:
928 (47.40%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 030 (52.60%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.86
Beklenen getiri:
4.58 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.56 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-19.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-53.38 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-351.37 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.13%
Yıllık tahmin:
-25.86%
Algo alım-satım:
42%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
490.86 USD (6.80%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.44% (229.15 USD)
Varlığa göre:
45.97% (2 583.15 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 151
AUDUSD 136
GBPUSD 131
USDCHF 122
AUDCAD 106
USDJPY 106
EURAUD 102
AUDJPY 95
NZDUSD 94
GBPCAD 92
CADCHF 83
GBPJPY 70
USDCAD 69
EURGBP 68
EURJPY 60
NZDCAD 51
EURCAD 50
GBPNZD 46
EURCHF 46
CHFJPY 45
GBPAUD 45
NZDJPY 37
EURNZD 35
NZDCHF 33
AUDCHF 33
GBPCHF 30
CADJPY 13
EURSEK 4
GBPNOK 3
USDNOK 1
GBPSEK 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 610
AUDUSD 441
GBPUSD 571
USDCHF -395
AUDCAD 585
USDJPY -203
EURAUD 297
AUDJPY 136
NZDUSD 78
GBPCAD 120
CADCHF 414
GBPJPY 62
USDCAD 598
EURGBP 23
EURJPY 338
NZDCAD 147
EURCAD 914
GBPNZD 578
EURCHF 271
CHFJPY 389
GBPAUD 591
NZDJPY 439
EURNZD 280
NZDCHF 503
AUDCHF 776
GBPCHF 331
CADJPY 91
EURSEK -30
GBPNOK 12
USDNOK 1
GBPSEK -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 7.1K
AUDUSD 6.1K
GBPUSD 3.4K
USDCHF -538
AUDCAD 3.4K
USDJPY -7.1K
EURAUD 5.2K
AUDJPY 3.5K
NZDUSD -954
GBPCAD -3.1K
CADCHF 2.3K
GBPJPY 4.5K
USDCAD 7.6K
EURGBP 1.4K
EURJPY 5.4K
NZDCAD 2.5K
EURCAD 7.8K
GBPNZD 2.9K
EURCHF -1.8K
CHFJPY 5.3K
GBPAUD 5.8K
NZDJPY 7.2K
EURNZD 3.2K
NZDCHF 1.8K
AUDCHF 4.2K
GBPCHF -1.9K
CADJPY -1.4K
EURSEK -3.1K
GBPNOK 8.3K
USDNOK 1.3K
GBPSEK -1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +475.69 USD
En kötü işlem: -289 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +238.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -53.38 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live09" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live02
0.15 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.21 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.34 × 47
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.39 × 28
WindsorBrokers-DEMO
0.39 × 56
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.42 × 139
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.50 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.54 × 63
Exness-Real18
0.59 × 229
Tickmill-Live05
0.60 × 124
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
0.78 × 1426
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.83 × 75
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 424
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.89 × 18
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 7
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
1.00 × 1
75 daha fazla...
Trading Signal Description for MQL5

Signal Overview

This signal offers a robust intraday trading strategy designed for consistent performance in various market conditions. The approach is based on a mean reversion strategy, leveraging statistical price deviations and the natural tendency of prices to revert to a dynamic average. The system combines precision, discipline, and adaptability to achieve long-term profitability.

Trading Style

  • Type of Trading: Intraday trading with occasional short-term swing trades.
  • Holding Period: Trades are typically held from 2 hours to 2 days, depending on market conditions and the strength of the reversion signal.
  • Trading Frequency: High, with 15–50 trades per week on average, targeting optimal setups across the chosen instruments.
  • Risk Management: The strategy employs smart dynamic stop losses and take profits, which adjust in real-time to market movements, protecting profits while minimizing risk exposure.

Strategy Details

  • Core Concept: The strategy is built around mean reversion principles, exploiting price overextensions from statistically significant moving averages. When the market shows deviations beyond expected norms, the system anticipates a reversion back to equilibrium.
  • Indicators and Tools: A mix of proprietary tools and statistical models are used to identify high-probability entry and exit points. These tools analyze volatility, momentum, and standard deviations to ensure precision.
  • Market Coverage: Focused on highly liquid forex pairs for optimal execution and low slippage.
  • Trade Entries/Exits:
    • Trades are placed during periods of elevated volatility or extreme price action.
    • Exits are managed dynamically, ensuring maximum profitability while respecting risk parameters.

Risk and Money Management

  • Stop Losses: Always in place and adjusted dynamically based on volatility and market structure.
  • Take Profits: Targets are flexible and move with the market using a trailing system, ensuring profits are locked while allowing for extended trends.
  • Drawdown Control: The system is designed to minimize drawdowns, with a focus on consistent, controlled growth over time.
  • Risk per Trade: Moderate, with fixed percentage risk settings to ensure capital preservation.

Key Advantages

  1. Adaptability: Dynamic adjustments to market changes ensure the system remains profitable across varying conditions.
  2. Precision: Advanced statistical models reduce false signals and improve win rates.
  3. Risk-Reward Balance: Every trade is structured with an emphasis on favorable risk-reward ratios.
  4. Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous backtesting and real-time results, the strategy demonstrates a track record of reliability.

This signal is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and methodical approach to intraday trading, backed by a well-researched and proven strategy. Subscribe now and gain access to a professional-grade trading system designed for long-term success in the financial markets!


İnceleme yok
2025.09.08 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.28 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 20:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 16:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.13 17:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.09 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.07 05:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.06 03:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.03 20:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.29 08:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.28 15:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.24 23:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.24 23:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
