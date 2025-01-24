信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / TradeGreat AI
Mykyta Nikolaiev

TradeGreat AI

Mykyta Nikolaiev
0条评论
可靠性
57
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2024 888%
Tickmill-Live09
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
2 115
盈利交易:
1 540 (72.81%)
亏损交易:
575 (27.19%)
最好交易:
475.69 USD
最差交易:
-289.06 USD
毛利:
23 156.15 USD (455 337 pips)
毛利亏损:
-11 323.84 USD (346 258 pips)
最大连续赢利:
36 (238.99 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 064.89 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
87.38%
最大入金加载:
72.10%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
24.11
长期交易:
1 026 (48.51%)
短期交易:
1 089 (51.49%)
利润因子:
2.04
预期回报:
5.59 USD
平均利润:
15.04 USD
平均损失:
-19.69 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-53.38 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-351.37 USD (2)
每月增长:
7.91%
年度预测:
96.01%
算法交易:
46%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
490.86 USD (6.80%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.44% (229.15 USD)
净值:
52.59% (2 740.31 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 159
AUDUSD 137
USDCHF 134
GBPUSD 131
AUDCAD 113
EURAUD 110
USDJPY 107
NZDUSD 97
GBPCAD 95
AUDJPY 95
CADCHF 93
EURGBP 82
USDCAD 72
GBPJPY 70
EURJPY 61
NZDCAD 57
EURCAD 54
GBPNZD 54
CHFJPY 50
GBPAUD 50
EURCHF 46
AUDCHF 40
NZDJPY 38
EURNZD 37
NZDCHF 35
GBPCHF 32
CADJPY 17
XAUUSD 17
AUDNZD 14
EURSEK 6
USDNOK 5
GBPNOK 3
USDSEK 2
GBPSEK 1
EURNOK 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 599
AUDUSD 533
USDCHF -388
GBPUSD 571
AUDCAD 793
EURAUD 1.1K
USDJPY -200
NZDUSD 131
GBPCAD 212
AUDJPY 136
CADCHF 508
EURGBP 51
USDCAD 590
GBPJPY 62
EURJPY 365
NZDCAD 157
EURCAD 885
GBPNZD 790
CHFJPY 590
GBPAUD 917
EURCHF 271
AUDCHF 1.2K
NZDJPY 417
EURNZD 231
NZDCHF 630
GBPCHF 427
CADJPY 117
XAUUSD 103
AUDNZD 136
EURSEK -26
USDNOK 3
GBPNOK 12
USDSEK -2
GBPSEK -1
EURNOK 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 6.6K
AUDUSD 6.5K
USDCHF -464
GBPUSD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.9K
EURAUD 11K
USDJPY -6.9K
NZDUSD -675
GBPCAD -2.6K
AUDJPY 3.5K
CADCHF 1.6K
EURGBP 844
USDCAD 6.4K
GBPJPY 4.5K
EURJPY 5.8K
NZDCAD 2.6K
EURCAD 7.7K
GBPNZD 4.9K
CHFJPY 7K
GBPAUD 8.4K
EURCHF -1.8K
AUDCHF 5.7K
NZDJPY 7K
EURNZD 2.8K
NZDCHF 2.3K
GBPCHF -1.6K
CADJPY -3K
XAUUSD 10K
AUDNZD 2.5K
EURSEK 545
USDNOK 3.5K
GBPNOK 8.3K
USDSEK -2K
GBPSEK -1.3K
EURNOK 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +475.69 USD
最差交易: -289 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +238.99 USD
最大连续亏损: -53.38 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live09 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.21 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.42 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.43 × 256
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.58 × 12
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 424
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
TickmillUK-Live03
0.87 × 1754
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.21 × 609
103 更多...
Trading Signal Description for MQL5

Signal Overview

This signal offers a robust intraday trading strategy designed for consistent performance in various market conditions. The approach is based on a mean reversion strategy, leveraging statistical price deviations and the natural tendency of prices to revert to a dynamic average. The system combines precision, discipline, and adaptability to achieve long-term profitability.

Trading Style

  • Type of Trading: Intraday trading with occasional short-term swing trades.
  • Holding Period: Trades are typically held from 2 hours to 2 days, depending on market conditions and the strength of the reversion signal.
  • Trading Frequency: High, with 15–50 trades per week on average, targeting optimal setups across the chosen instruments.
  • Risk Management: The strategy employs smart dynamic stop losses and take profits, which adjust in real-time to market movements, protecting profits while minimizing risk exposure.

Strategy Details

  • Core Concept: The strategy is built around mean reversion principles, exploiting price overextensions from statistically significant moving averages. When the market shows deviations beyond expected norms, the system anticipates a reversion back to equilibrium.
  • Indicators and Tools: A mix of proprietary tools and statistical models are used to identify high-probability entry and exit points. These tools analyze volatility, momentum, and standard deviations to ensure precision.
  • Market Coverage: Focused on highly liquid forex pairs for optimal execution and low slippage.
  • Trade Entries/Exits:
    • Trades are placed during periods of elevated volatility or extreme price action.
    • Exits are managed dynamically, ensuring maximum profitability while respecting risk parameters.

Risk and Money Management

  • Stop Losses: Always in place and adjusted dynamically based on volatility and market structure.
  • Take Profits: Targets are flexible and move with the market using a trailing system, ensuring profits are locked while allowing for extended trends.
  • Drawdown Control: The system is designed to minimize drawdowns, with a focus on consistent, controlled growth over time.
  • Risk per Trade: Moderate, with fixed percentage risk settings to ensure capital preservation.

Key Advantages

  1. Adaptability: Dynamic adjustments to market changes ensure the system remains profitable across varying conditions.
  2. Precision: Advanced statistical models reduce false signals and improve win rates.
  3. Risk-Reward Balance: Every trade is structured with an emphasis on favorable risk-reward ratios.
  4. Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous backtesting and real-time results, the strategy demonstrates a track record of reliability.

This signal is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and methodical approach to intraday trading, backed by a well-researched and proven strategy. Subscribe now and gain access to a professional-grade trading system designed for long-term success in the financial markets!


2025.12.19 22:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 08:42
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
