Mykyta Nikolaiev

TradeGreat AI

Mykyta Nikolaiev
0 отзывов
Надежность
57 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2024 883%
Tickmill-Live09
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
2 114
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 539 (72.80%)
Убыточных трейдов:
575 (27.20%)
Лучший трейд:
475.69 USD
Худший трейд:
-289.06 USD
Общая прибыль:
23 125.13 USD (452 230 pips)
Общий убыток:
-11 323.84 USD (346 258 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
36 (238.99 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 064.89 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
87.38%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
72.10%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
18
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
24.04
Длинных трейдов:
1 026 (48.53%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 088 (51.47%)
Профит фактор:
2.04
Мат. ожидание:
5.58 USD
Средняя прибыль:
15.03 USD
Средний убыток:
-19.69 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-53.38 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-351.37 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
10.52%
Годовой прогноз:
127.69%
Алготрейдинг:
46%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
490.86 USD (6.80%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.44% (229.15 USD)
По эквити:
52.59% (2 740.31 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 159
AUDUSD 137
USDCHF 134
GBPUSD 131
AUDCAD 113
EURAUD 110
USDJPY 107
NZDUSD 97
GBPCAD 95
AUDJPY 95
CADCHF 93
EURGBP 82
USDCAD 72
GBPJPY 70
EURJPY 61
NZDCAD 57
EURCAD 54
GBPNZD 54
CHFJPY 50
GBPAUD 50
EURCHF 46
AUDCHF 40
NZDJPY 38
EURNZD 37
NZDCHF 35
GBPCHF 32
CADJPY 17
XAUUSD 16
AUDNZD 14
EURSEK 6
USDNOK 5
GBPNOK 3
USDSEK 2
GBPSEK 1
EURNOK 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 599
AUDUSD 533
USDCHF -388
GBPUSD 571
AUDCAD 793
EURAUD 1.1K
USDJPY -200
NZDUSD 131
GBPCAD 212
AUDJPY 136
CADCHF 508
EURGBP 51
USDCAD 590
GBPJPY 62
EURJPY 365
NZDCAD 157
EURCAD 885
GBPNZD 790
CHFJPY 590
GBPAUD 917
EURCHF 271
AUDCHF 1.2K
NZDJPY 417
EURNZD 231
NZDCHF 630
GBPCHF 427
CADJPY 117
XAUUSD 72
AUDNZD 136
EURSEK -26
USDNOK 3
GBPNOK 12
USDSEK -2
GBPSEK -1
EURNOK 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 6.6K
AUDUSD 6.5K
USDCHF -464
GBPUSD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.9K
EURAUD 11K
USDJPY -6.9K
NZDUSD -675
GBPCAD -2.6K
AUDJPY 3.5K
CADCHF 1.6K
EURGBP 844
USDCAD 6.4K
GBPJPY 4.5K
EURJPY 5.8K
NZDCAD 2.6K
EURCAD 7.7K
GBPNZD 4.9K
CHFJPY 7K
GBPAUD 8.4K
EURCHF -1.8K
AUDCHF 5.7K
NZDJPY 7K
EURNZD 2.8K
NZDCHF 2.3K
GBPCHF -1.6K
CADJPY -3K
XAUUSD 7.3K
AUDNZD 2.5K
EURSEK 545
USDNOK 3.5K
GBPNOK 8.3K
USDSEK -2K
GBPSEK -1.3K
EURNOK 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +475.69 USD
Худший трейд: -289 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +238.99 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -53.38 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tickmill-Live09" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.21 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.42 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.43 × 256
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.58 × 12
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 424
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
TickmillUK-Live03
0.87 × 1754
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.21 × 609
еще 103...
Trading Signal Description for MQL5

Signal Overview

This signal offers a robust intraday trading strategy designed for consistent performance in various market conditions. The approach is based on a mean reversion strategy, leveraging statistical price deviations and the natural tendency of prices to revert to a dynamic average. The system combines precision, discipline, and adaptability to achieve long-term profitability.

Trading Style

  • Type of Trading: Intraday trading with occasional short-term swing trades.
  • Holding Period: Trades are typically held from 2 hours to 2 days, depending on market conditions and the strength of the reversion signal.
  • Trading Frequency: High, with 15–50 trades per week on average, targeting optimal setups across the chosen instruments.
  • Risk Management: The strategy employs smart dynamic stop losses and take profits, which adjust in real-time to market movements, protecting profits while minimizing risk exposure.

Strategy Details

  • Core Concept: The strategy is built around mean reversion principles, exploiting price overextensions from statistically significant moving averages. When the market shows deviations beyond expected norms, the system anticipates a reversion back to equilibrium.
  • Indicators and Tools: A mix of proprietary tools and statistical models are used to identify high-probability entry and exit points. These tools analyze volatility, momentum, and standard deviations to ensure precision.
  • Market Coverage: Focused on highly liquid forex pairs for optimal execution and low slippage.
  • Trade Entries/Exits:
    • Trades are placed during periods of elevated volatility or extreme price action.
    • Exits are managed dynamically, ensuring maximum profitability while respecting risk parameters.

Risk and Money Management

  • Stop Losses: Always in place and adjusted dynamically based on volatility and market structure.
  • Take Profits: Targets are flexible and move with the market using a trailing system, ensuring profits are locked while allowing for extended trends.
  • Drawdown Control: The system is designed to minimize drawdowns, with a focus on consistent, controlled growth over time.
  • Risk per Trade: Moderate, with fixed percentage risk settings to ensure capital preservation.

Key Advantages

  1. Adaptability: Dynamic adjustments to market changes ensure the system remains profitable across varying conditions.
  2. Precision: Advanced statistical models reduce false signals and improve win rates.
  3. Risk-Reward Balance: Every trade is structured with an emphasis on favorable risk-reward ratios.
  4. Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous backtesting and real-time results, the strategy demonstrates a track record of reliability.

This signal is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and methodical approach to intraday trading, backed by a well-researched and proven strategy. Subscribe now and gain access to a professional-grade trading system designed for long-term success in the financial markets!


