- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|151
|AUDUSD
|136
|GBPUSD
|131
|USDCHF
|122
|AUDCAD
|106
|USDJPY
|106
|EURAUD
|102
|AUDJPY
|95
|NZDUSD
|93
|GBPCAD
|92
|CADCHF
|83
|GBPJPY
|70
|USDCAD
|69
|EURGBP
|68
|EURJPY
|60
|NZDCAD
|51
|EURCAD
|50
|GBPNZD
|46
|EURCHF
|46
|CHFJPY
|45
|GBPAUD
|45
|NZDJPY
|37
|EURNZD
|35
|NZDCHF
|33
|AUDCHF
|33
|GBPCHF
|30
|CADJPY
|13
|EURSEK
|4
|GBPNOK
|3
|USDNOK
|1
|GBPSEK
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|610
|AUDUSD
|441
|GBPUSD
|571
|USDCHF
|-395
|AUDCAD
|585
|USDJPY
|-203
|EURAUD
|297
|AUDJPY
|136
|NZDUSD
|61
|GBPCAD
|120
|CADCHF
|414
|GBPJPY
|62
|USDCAD
|598
|EURGBP
|23
|EURJPY
|338
|NZDCAD
|147
|EURCAD
|914
|GBPNZD
|578
|EURCHF
|271
|CHFJPY
|389
|GBPAUD
|591
|NZDJPY
|439
|EURNZD
|280
|NZDCHF
|503
|AUDCHF
|776
|GBPCHF
|331
|CADJPY
|91
|EURSEK
|-30
|GBPNOK
|12
|USDNOK
|1
|GBPSEK
|-1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|7.1K
|AUDUSD
|6.1K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|USDCHF
|-538
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|USDJPY
|-7.1K
|EURAUD
|5.2K
|AUDJPY
|3.5K
|NZDUSD
|-1K
|GBPCAD
|-3.1K
|CADCHF
|2.3K
|GBPJPY
|4.5K
|USDCAD
|7.6K
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|EURJPY
|5.4K
|NZDCAD
|2.5K
|EURCAD
|7.8K
|GBPNZD
|2.9K
|EURCHF
|-1.8K
|CHFJPY
|5.3K
|GBPAUD
|5.8K
|NZDJPY
|7.2K
|EURNZD
|3.2K
|NZDCHF
|1.8K
|AUDCHF
|4.2K
|GBPCHF
|-1.9K
|CADJPY
|-1.4K
|EURSEK
|-3.1K
|GBPNOK
|8.3K
|USDNOK
|1.3K
|GBPSEK
|-1.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.15 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.21 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.34 × 47
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.39 × 28
|
WindsorBrokers-DEMO
|0.39 × 56
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.42 × 139
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.50 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.56 × 61
|
Exness-Real18
|0.59 × 229
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.60 × 124
|
CPTMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.78 × 1426
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.83 × 75
|
FTMO-Server
|0.83 × 124
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 424
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.89 × 18
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 7
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|1.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|1.00 × 1
Trading Signal Description for MQL5
Signal Overview
This signal offers a robust intraday trading strategy designed for consistent performance in various market conditions. The approach is based on a mean reversion strategy, leveraging statistical price deviations and the natural tendency of prices to revert to a dynamic average. The system combines precision, discipline, and adaptability to achieve long-term profitability.
Trading Style
- Type of Trading: Intraday trading with occasional short-term swing trades.
- Holding Period: Trades are typically held from 2 hours to 2 days, depending on market conditions and the strength of the reversion signal.
- Trading Frequency: High, with 15–50 trades per week on average, targeting optimal setups across the chosen instruments.
- Risk Management: The strategy employs smart dynamic stop losses and take profits, which adjust in real-time to market movements, protecting profits while minimizing risk exposure.
Strategy Details
- Core Concept: The strategy is built around mean reversion principles, exploiting price overextensions from statistically significant moving averages. When the market shows deviations beyond expected norms, the system anticipates a reversion back to equilibrium.
- Indicators and Tools: A mix of proprietary tools and statistical models are used to identify high-probability entry and exit points. These tools analyze volatility, momentum, and standard deviations to ensure precision.
- Market Coverage: Focused on highly liquid forex pairs for optimal execution and low slippage.
- Trade Entries/Exits:
- Trades are placed during periods of elevated volatility or extreme price action.
- Exits are managed dynamically, ensuring maximum profitability while respecting risk parameters.
Risk and Money Management
- Stop Losses: Always in place and adjusted dynamically based on volatility and market structure.
- Take Profits: Targets are flexible and move with the market using a trailing system, ensuring profits are locked while allowing for extended trends.
- Drawdown Control: The system is designed to minimize drawdowns, with a focus on consistent, controlled growth over time.
- Risk per Trade: Moderate, with fixed percentage risk settings to ensure capital preservation.
Key Advantages
- Adaptability: Dynamic adjustments to market changes ensure the system remains profitable across varying conditions.
- Precision: Advanced statistical models reduce false signals and improve win rates.
- Risk-Reward Balance: Every trade is structured with an emphasis on favorable risk-reward ratios.
- Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous backtesting and real-time results, the strategy demonstrates a track record of reliability.
This signal is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and methodical approach to intraday trading, backed by a well-researched and proven strategy. Subscribe now and gain access to a professional-grade trading system designed for long-term success in the financial markets!
USD
USD
USD