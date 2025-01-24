- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|159
|AUDUSD
|137
|USDCHF
|134
|GBPUSD
|131
|AUDCAD
|113
|EURAUD
|110
|USDJPY
|107
|NZDUSD
|97
|GBPCAD
|95
|AUDJPY
|95
|CADCHF
|93
|EURGBP
|82
|USDCAD
|72
|GBPJPY
|70
|EURJPY
|61
|NZDCAD
|57
|EURCAD
|54
|GBPNZD
|54
|CHFJPY
|54
|GBPAUD
|50
|EURCHF
|46
|AUDCHF
|40
|NZDJPY
|38
|EURNZD
|37
|NZDCHF
|35
|GBPCHF
|32
|XAUUSD
|20
|CADJPY
|17
|AUDNZD
|14
|EURSEK
|6
|USDNOK
|5
|GBPNOK
|3
|USDSEK
|2
|GBPSEK
|1
|EURNOK
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|599
|AUDUSD
|533
|USDCHF
|-388
|GBPUSD
|571
|AUDCAD
|793
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|-200
|NZDUSD
|131
|GBPCAD
|212
|AUDJPY
|136
|CADCHF
|508
|EURGBP
|51
|USDCAD
|590
|GBPJPY
|62
|EURJPY
|365
|NZDCAD
|157
|EURCAD
|885
|GBPNZD
|790
|CHFJPY
|665
|GBPAUD
|917
|EURCHF
|271
|AUDCHF
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|417
|EURNZD
|231
|NZDCHF
|630
|GBPCHF
|427
|XAUUSD
|71
|CADJPY
|117
|AUDNZD
|136
|EURSEK
|-26
|USDNOK
|3
|GBPNOK
|12
|USDSEK
|-2
|GBPSEK
|-1
|EURNOK
|2
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|6.6K
|AUDUSD
|6.5K
|USDCHF
|-464
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|AUDCAD
|4.9K
|EURAUD
|11K
|USDJPY
|-6.9K
|NZDUSD
|-675
|GBPCAD
|-2.6K
|AUDJPY
|3.5K
|CADCHF
|1.6K
|EURGBP
|844
|USDCAD
|6.4K
|GBPJPY
|4.5K
|EURJPY
|5.8K
|NZDCAD
|2.6K
|EURCAD
|7.7K
|GBPNZD
|4.9K
|CHFJPY
|7.8K
|GBPAUD
|8.4K
|EURCHF
|-1.8K
|AUDCHF
|5.7K
|NZDJPY
|7K
|EURNZD
|2.8K
|NZDCHF
|2.3K
|GBPCHF
|-1.6K
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|CADJPY
|-3K
|AUDNZD
|2.5K
|EURSEK
|545
|USDNOK
|3.5K
|GBPNOK
|8.3K
|USDSEK
|-2K
|GBPSEK
|-1.3K
|EURNOK
|1.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live09" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.21 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 29
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.42 × 139
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.43 × 259
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.58 × 12
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.67 × 3
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.67 × 3
|
CPTMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 92
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
FTMO-Server
|0.83 × 124
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 424
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.87 × 1754
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.11 × 154
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.21 × 609
Trading Signal Description for MQL5
Signal Overview
This signal offers a robust intraday trading strategy designed for consistent performance in various market conditions. The approach is based on a mean reversion strategy, leveraging statistical price deviations and the natural tendency of prices to revert to a dynamic average. The system combines precision, discipline, and adaptability to achieve long-term profitability.
Trading Style
- Type of Trading: Intraday trading with occasional short-term swing trades.
- Holding Period: Trades are typically held from 2 hours to 2 days, depending on market conditions and the strength of the reversion signal.
- Trading Frequency: High, with 15–50 trades per week on average, targeting optimal setups across the chosen instruments.
- Risk Management: The strategy employs smart dynamic stop losses and take profits, which adjust in real-time to market movements, protecting profits while minimizing risk exposure.
Strategy Details
- Core Concept: The strategy is built around mean reversion principles, exploiting price overextensions from statistically significant moving averages. When the market shows deviations beyond expected norms, the system anticipates a reversion back to equilibrium.
- Indicators and Tools: A mix of proprietary tools and statistical models are used to identify high-probability entry and exit points. These tools analyze volatility, momentum, and standard deviations to ensure precision.
- Market Coverage: Focused on highly liquid forex pairs for optimal execution and low slippage.
- Trade Entries/Exits:
- Trades are placed during periods of elevated volatility or extreme price action.
- Exits are managed dynamically, ensuring maximum profitability while respecting risk parameters.
Risk and Money Management
- Stop Losses: Always in place and adjusted dynamically based on volatility and market structure.
- Take Profits: Targets are flexible and move with the market using a trailing system, ensuring profits are locked while allowing for extended trends.
- Drawdown Control: The system is designed to minimize drawdowns, with a focus on consistent, controlled growth over time.
- Risk per Trade: Moderate, with fixed percentage risk settings to ensure capital preservation.
Key Advantages
- Adaptability: Dynamic adjustments to market changes ensure the system remains profitable across varying conditions.
- Precision: Advanced statistical models reduce false signals and improve win rates.
- Risk-Reward Balance: Every trade is structured with an emphasis on favorable risk-reward ratios.
- Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous backtesting and real-time results, the strategy demonstrates a track record of reliability.
This signal is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and methodical approach to intraday trading, backed by a well-researched and proven strategy. Subscribe now and gain access to a professional-grade trading system designed for long-term success in the financial markets!