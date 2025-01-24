- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|151
|AUDUSD
|136
|GBPUSD
|131
|USDCHF
|122
|AUDCAD
|106
|USDJPY
|106
|EURAUD
|102
|AUDJPY
|95
|NZDUSD
|94
|GBPCAD
|92
|CADCHF
|83
|GBPJPY
|70
|USDCAD
|69
|EURGBP
|68
|EURJPY
|60
|NZDCAD
|51
|EURCAD
|50
|GBPNZD
|46
|EURCHF
|46
|CHFJPY
|45
|GBPAUD
|45
|NZDJPY
|37
|EURNZD
|35
|NZDCHF
|33
|AUDCHF
|33
|GBPCHF
|30
|CADJPY
|13
|EURSEK
|4
|GBPNOK
|3
|USDNOK
|1
|GBPSEK
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|610
|AUDUSD
|441
|GBPUSD
|571
|USDCHF
|-395
|AUDCAD
|585
|USDJPY
|-203
|EURAUD
|297
|AUDJPY
|136
|NZDUSD
|78
|GBPCAD
|120
|CADCHF
|414
|GBPJPY
|62
|USDCAD
|598
|EURGBP
|23
|EURJPY
|338
|NZDCAD
|147
|EURCAD
|914
|GBPNZD
|578
|EURCHF
|271
|CHFJPY
|389
|GBPAUD
|591
|NZDJPY
|439
|EURNZD
|280
|NZDCHF
|503
|AUDCHF
|776
|GBPCHF
|331
|CADJPY
|91
|EURSEK
|-30
|GBPNOK
|12
|USDNOK
|1
|GBPSEK
|-1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|7.1K
|AUDUSD
|6.1K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|USDCHF
|-538
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|USDJPY
|-7.1K
|EURAUD
|5.2K
|AUDJPY
|3.5K
|NZDUSD
|-954
|GBPCAD
|-3.1K
|CADCHF
|2.3K
|GBPJPY
|4.5K
|USDCAD
|7.6K
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|EURJPY
|5.4K
|NZDCAD
|2.5K
|EURCAD
|7.8K
|GBPNZD
|2.9K
|EURCHF
|-1.8K
|CHFJPY
|5.3K
|GBPAUD
|5.8K
|NZDJPY
|7.2K
|EURNZD
|3.2K
|NZDCHF
|1.8K
|AUDCHF
|4.2K
|GBPCHF
|-1.9K
|CADJPY
|-1.4K
|EURSEK
|-3.1K
|GBPNOK
|8.3K
|USDNOK
|1.3K
|GBPSEK
|-1.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.15 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.21 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.34 × 47
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.39 × 28
|
WindsorBrokers-DEMO
|0.39 × 56
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.42 × 139
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.50 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.54 × 63
|
Exness-Real18
|0.59 × 229
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.60 × 124
|
CPTMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 92
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.78 × 1426
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.83 × 75
|
FTMO-Server
|0.83 × 124
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 424
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.89 × 18
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 7
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|1.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|1.00 × 1
Trading Signal Description for MQL5
Signal Overview
This signal offers a robust intraday trading strategy designed for consistent performance in various market conditions. The approach is based on a mean reversion strategy, leveraging statistical price deviations and the natural tendency of prices to revert to a dynamic average. The system combines precision, discipline, and adaptability to achieve long-term profitability.
Trading Style
- Type of Trading: Intraday trading with occasional short-term swing trades.
- Holding Period: Trades are typically held from 2 hours to 2 days, depending on market conditions and the strength of the reversion signal.
- Trading Frequency: High, with 15–50 trades per week on average, targeting optimal setups across the chosen instruments.
- Risk Management: The strategy employs smart dynamic stop losses and take profits, which adjust in real-time to market movements, protecting profits while minimizing risk exposure.
Strategy Details
- Core Concept: The strategy is built around mean reversion principles, exploiting price overextensions from statistically significant moving averages. When the market shows deviations beyond expected norms, the system anticipates a reversion back to equilibrium.
- Indicators and Tools: A mix of proprietary tools and statistical models are used to identify high-probability entry and exit points. These tools analyze volatility, momentum, and standard deviations to ensure precision.
- Market Coverage: Focused on highly liquid forex pairs for optimal execution and low slippage.
- Trade Entries/Exits:
- Trades are placed during periods of elevated volatility or extreme price action.
- Exits are managed dynamically, ensuring maximum profitability while respecting risk parameters.
Risk and Money Management
- Stop Losses: Always in place and adjusted dynamically based on volatility and market structure.
- Take Profits: Targets are flexible and move with the market using a trailing system, ensuring profits are locked while allowing for extended trends.
- Drawdown Control: The system is designed to minimize drawdowns, with a focus on consistent, controlled growth over time.
- Risk per Trade: Moderate, with fixed percentage risk settings to ensure capital preservation.
Key Advantages
- Adaptability: Dynamic adjustments to market changes ensure the system remains profitable across varying conditions.
- Precision: Advanced statistical models reduce false signals and improve win rates.
- Risk-Reward Balance: Every trade is structured with an emphasis on favorable risk-reward ratios.
- Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous backtesting and real-time results, the strategy demonstrates a track record of reliability.
This signal is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and methodical approach to intraday trading, backed by a well-researched and proven strategy. Subscribe now and gain access to a professional-grade trading system designed for long-term success in the financial markets!
USD
USD
USD