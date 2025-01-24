SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / TradeGreat AI
Mykyta Nikolaiev

TradeGreat AI

Mykyta Nikolaiev
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
44 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 498%
Tickmill-Live09
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 958
Profit Trade:
1 426 (72.82%)
Loss Trade:
532 (27.17%)
Best Trade:
475.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-289.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
19 331.90 USD (397 067 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 367.05 USD (319 259 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
36 (238.99 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 064.89 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
86.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
67.45%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
18.26
Long Trade:
928 (47.40%)
Short Trade:
1 030 (52.60%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.86
Profitto previsto:
4.58 USD
Profitto medio:
13.56 USD
Perdita media:
-19.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-53.38 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-351.37 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-2.13%
Previsione annuale:
-25.86%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
490.86 USD (6.80%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.44% (229.15 USD)
Per equità:
45.97% (2 583.15 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 151
AUDUSD 136
GBPUSD 131
USDCHF 122
AUDCAD 106
USDJPY 106
EURAUD 102
AUDJPY 95
NZDUSD 94
GBPCAD 92
CADCHF 83
GBPJPY 70
USDCAD 69
EURGBP 68
EURJPY 60
NZDCAD 51
EURCAD 50
GBPNZD 46
EURCHF 46
CHFJPY 45
GBPAUD 45
NZDJPY 37
EURNZD 35
NZDCHF 33
AUDCHF 33
GBPCHF 30
CADJPY 13
EURSEK 4
GBPNOK 3
USDNOK 1
GBPSEK 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 610
AUDUSD 441
GBPUSD 571
USDCHF -395
AUDCAD 585
USDJPY -203
EURAUD 297
AUDJPY 136
NZDUSD 78
GBPCAD 120
CADCHF 414
GBPJPY 62
USDCAD 598
EURGBP 23
EURJPY 338
NZDCAD 147
EURCAD 914
GBPNZD 578
EURCHF 271
CHFJPY 389
GBPAUD 591
NZDJPY 439
EURNZD 280
NZDCHF 503
AUDCHF 776
GBPCHF 331
CADJPY 91
EURSEK -30
GBPNOK 12
USDNOK 1
GBPSEK -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 7.1K
AUDUSD 6.1K
GBPUSD 3.4K
USDCHF -538
AUDCAD 3.4K
USDJPY -7.1K
EURAUD 5.2K
AUDJPY 3.5K
NZDUSD -954
GBPCAD -3.1K
CADCHF 2.3K
GBPJPY 4.5K
USDCAD 7.6K
EURGBP 1.4K
EURJPY 5.4K
NZDCAD 2.5K
EURCAD 7.8K
GBPNZD 2.9K
EURCHF -1.8K
CHFJPY 5.3K
GBPAUD 5.8K
NZDJPY 7.2K
EURNZD 3.2K
NZDCHF 1.8K
AUDCHF 4.2K
GBPCHF -1.9K
CADJPY -1.4K
EURSEK -3.1K
GBPNOK 8.3K
USDNOK 1.3K
GBPSEK -1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +475.69 USD
Worst Trade: -289 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +238.99 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -53.38 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent6
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live02
0.15 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.21 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.34 × 47
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.39 × 28
WindsorBrokers-DEMO
0.39 × 56
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.42 × 139
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.50 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.54 × 63
Exness-Real18
0.59 × 229
Tickmill-Live05
0.60 × 124
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
0.78 × 1426
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.83 × 75
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 424
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.89 × 18
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 7
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
1.00 × 1
75 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Trading Signal Description for MQL5

Signal Overview

This signal offers a robust intraday trading strategy designed for consistent performance in various market conditions. The approach is based on a mean reversion strategy, leveraging statistical price deviations and the natural tendency of prices to revert to a dynamic average. The system combines precision, discipline, and adaptability to achieve long-term profitability.

Trading Style

  • Type of Trading: Intraday trading with occasional short-term swing trades.
  • Holding Period: Trades are typically held from 2 hours to 2 days, depending on market conditions and the strength of the reversion signal.
  • Trading Frequency: High, with 15–50 trades per week on average, targeting optimal setups across the chosen instruments.
  • Risk Management: The strategy employs smart dynamic stop losses and take profits, which adjust in real-time to market movements, protecting profits while minimizing risk exposure.

Strategy Details

  • Core Concept: The strategy is built around mean reversion principles, exploiting price overextensions from statistically significant moving averages. When the market shows deviations beyond expected norms, the system anticipates a reversion back to equilibrium.
  • Indicators and Tools: A mix of proprietary tools and statistical models are used to identify high-probability entry and exit points. These tools analyze volatility, momentum, and standard deviations to ensure precision.
  • Market Coverage: Focused on highly liquid forex pairs for optimal execution and low slippage.
  • Trade Entries/Exits:
    • Trades are placed during periods of elevated volatility or extreme price action.
    • Exits are managed dynamically, ensuring maximum profitability while respecting risk parameters.

Risk and Money Management

  • Stop Losses: Always in place and adjusted dynamically based on volatility and market structure.
  • Take Profits: Targets are flexible and move with the market using a trailing system, ensuring profits are locked while allowing for extended trends.
  • Drawdown Control: The system is designed to minimize drawdowns, with a focus on consistent, controlled growth over time.
  • Risk per Trade: Moderate, with fixed percentage risk settings to ensure capital preservation.

Key Advantages

  1. Adaptability: Dynamic adjustments to market changes ensure the system remains profitable across varying conditions.
  2. Precision: Advanced statistical models reduce false signals and improve win rates.
  3. Risk-Reward Balance: Every trade is structured with an emphasis on favorable risk-reward ratios.
  4. Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous backtesting and real-time results, the strategy demonstrates a track record of reliability.

This signal is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and methodical approach to intraday trading, backed by a well-researched and proven strategy. Subscribe now and gain access to a professional-grade trading system designed for long-term success in the financial markets!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.08 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.28 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 20:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 16:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.13 17:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.09 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.07 05:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.06 03:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.03 20:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.29 08:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.28 15:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.24 23:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.24 23:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TradeGreat AI
49USD al mese
498%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
44
42%
1 958
72%
86%
1.86
4.58
USD
46%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.