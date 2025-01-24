SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TradeGreat AI
Mykyta Nikolaiev

TradeGreat AI

Mykyta Nikolaiev
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 880%
Tickmill-Live09
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 113
Profit Trades:
1 538 (72.78%)
Loss Trades:
575 (27.21%)
Best trade:
475.69 USD
Worst trade:
-289.06 USD
Gross Profit:
23 108.70 USD (450 582 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 323.84 USD (346 258 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (238.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 064.89 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
87.38%
Max deposit load:
72.10%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
24.01
Long Trades:
1 025 (48.51%)
Short Trades:
1 088 (51.49%)
Profit Factor:
2.04
Expected Payoff:
5.58 USD
Average Profit:
15.03 USD
Average Loss:
-19.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-53.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-351.37 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.21%
Annual Forecast:
123.85%
Algo trading:
46%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
490.86 USD (6.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.44% (229.15 USD)
By Equity:
52.59% (2 740.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 159
AUDUSD 137
USDCHF 134
GBPUSD 131
AUDCAD 113
EURAUD 110
USDJPY 107
NZDUSD 97
GBPCAD 95
AUDJPY 95
CADCHF 93
EURGBP 82
USDCAD 72
GBPJPY 70
EURJPY 61
NZDCAD 57
EURCAD 54
GBPNZD 54
CHFJPY 50
GBPAUD 50
EURCHF 46
AUDCHF 40
NZDJPY 38
EURNZD 37
NZDCHF 35
GBPCHF 32
CADJPY 17
XAUUSD 15
AUDNZD 14
EURSEK 6
USDNOK 5
GBPNOK 3
USDSEK 2
GBPSEK 1
EURNOK 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 599
AUDUSD 533
USDCHF -388
GBPUSD 571
AUDCAD 793
EURAUD 1.1K
USDJPY -200
NZDUSD 131
GBPCAD 212
AUDJPY 136
CADCHF 508
EURGBP 51
USDCAD 590
GBPJPY 62
EURJPY 365
NZDCAD 157
EURCAD 885
GBPNZD 790
CHFJPY 590
GBPAUD 917
EURCHF 271
AUDCHF 1.2K
NZDJPY 417
EURNZD 231
NZDCHF 630
GBPCHF 427
CADJPY 117
XAUUSD 56
AUDNZD 136
EURSEK -26
USDNOK 3
GBPNOK 12
USDSEK -2
GBPSEK -1
EURNOK 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.6K
AUDUSD 6.5K
USDCHF -464
GBPUSD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.9K
EURAUD 11K
USDJPY -6.9K
NZDUSD -675
GBPCAD -2.6K
AUDJPY 3.5K
CADCHF 1.6K
EURGBP 844
USDCAD 6.4K
GBPJPY 4.5K
EURJPY 5.8K
NZDCAD 2.6K
EURCAD 7.7K
GBPNZD 4.9K
CHFJPY 7K
GBPAUD 8.4K
EURCHF -1.8K
AUDCHF 5.7K
NZDJPY 7K
EURNZD 2.8K
NZDCHF 2.3K
GBPCHF -1.6K
CADJPY -3K
XAUUSD 5.6K
AUDNZD 2.5K
EURSEK 545
USDNOK 3.5K
GBPNOK 8.3K
USDSEK -2K
GBPSEK -1.3K
EURNOK 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +475.69 USD
Worst trade: -289 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +238.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.21 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.42 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.43 × 256
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.58 × 12
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 424
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
TickmillUK-Live03
0.87 × 1754
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.21 × 609
103 more...
Trading Signal Description for MQL5

Signal Overview

This signal offers a robust intraday trading strategy designed for consistent performance in various market conditions. The approach is based on a mean reversion strategy, leveraging statistical price deviations and the natural tendency of prices to revert to a dynamic average. The system combines precision, discipline, and adaptability to achieve long-term profitability.

Trading Style

  • Type of Trading: Intraday trading with occasional short-term swing trades.
  • Holding Period: Trades are typically held from 2 hours to 2 days, depending on market conditions and the strength of the reversion signal.
  • Trading Frequency: High, with 15–50 trades per week on average, targeting optimal setups across the chosen instruments.
  • Risk Management: The strategy employs smart dynamic stop losses and take profits, which adjust in real-time to market movements, protecting profits while minimizing risk exposure.

Strategy Details

  • Core Concept: The strategy is built around mean reversion principles, exploiting price overextensions from statistically significant moving averages. When the market shows deviations beyond expected norms, the system anticipates a reversion back to equilibrium.
  • Indicators and Tools: A mix of proprietary tools and statistical models are used to identify high-probability entry and exit points. These tools analyze volatility, momentum, and standard deviations to ensure precision.
  • Market Coverage: Focused on highly liquid forex pairs for optimal execution and low slippage.
  • Trade Entries/Exits:
    • Trades are placed during periods of elevated volatility or extreme price action.
    • Exits are managed dynamically, ensuring maximum profitability while respecting risk parameters.

Risk and Money Management

  • Stop Losses: Always in place and adjusted dynamically based on volatility and market structure.
  • Take Profits: Targets are flexible and move with the market using a trailing system, ensuring profits are locked while allowing for extended trends.
  • Drawdown Control: The system is designed to minimize drawdowns, with a focus on consistent, controlled growth over time.
  • Risk per Trade: Moderate, with fixed percentage risk settings to ensure capital preservation.

Key Advantages

  1. Adaptability: Dynamic adjustments to market changes ensure the system remains profitable across varying conditions.
  2. Precision: Advanced statistical models reduce false signals and improve win rates.
  3. Risk-Reward Balance: Every trade is structured with an emphasis on favorable risk-reward ratios.
  4. Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous backtesting and real-time results, the strategy demonstrates a track record of reliability.

This signal is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and methodical approach to intraday trading, backed by a well-researched and proven strategy. Subscribe now and gain access to a professional-grade trading system designed for long-term success in the financial markets!


No reviews
