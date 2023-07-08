SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Italo EA
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA

Italo Santana Gomes
0 inceleme
116 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 -28%
CapitalPointTrading-Live19
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 225
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
628 (51.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
597 (48.73%)
En iyi işlem:
904.75 USD
En kötü işlem:
-460.41 USD
Brüt kâr:
21 347.77 USD (1 434 051 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-20 228.37 USD (1 277 781 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (339.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
904.75 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
82.75%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
67.44%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
19 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.46
Alış işlemleri:
634 (51.76%)
Satış işlemleri:
591 (48.24%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.06
Beklenen getiri:
0.91 USD
Ortalama kâr:
33.99 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-33.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-252.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-526.68 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.23%
Yıllık tahmin:
14.87%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2 447.51 USD (56.10%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
67.60% (2 447.51 USD)
Varlığa göre:
15.72% (527.61 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 494
EURUSD 287
GBPUSD 104
USDJPY 97
GBPJPY 73
XTIUSD 66
XAUUSD 57
DE40 32
NZDCAD 7
AUDJPY 5
EURJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC 995
EURUSD -2
GBPUSD -197
USDJPY 204
GBPJPY -45
XTIUSD 438
XAUUSD -44
DE40 -309
NZDCAD -62
AUDJPY 86
EURJPY 57
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC 168K
EURUSD 22
GBPUSD 1.1K
USDJPY 9.1K
GBPJPY 3.2K
XTIUSD 434
XAUUSD 5K
DE40 -28K
NZDCAD -769
AUDJPY 1K
EURJPY 2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +904.75 USD
En kötü işlem: -460 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +339.28 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -252.44 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-Live19" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller







İnceleme yok
2025.05.20 09:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 22:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.08 23:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 18:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 16:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 14:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.05 01:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.03 00:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.29 21:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.29 19:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 23 days
2025.01.02 18:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.09.18 23:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.08 02:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.06 11:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.01 00:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.04.29 04:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.04.25 22:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Italo EA
Ayda 30 USD
-28%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
116
99%
1 225
51%
83%
1.05
0.91
USD
68%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.