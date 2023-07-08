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Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA

Italo Santana Gomes
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo Santana Gomes

4.8 (177)
Hi Forex trader, I have more than 8 years of experience in the financial markets, developing high-quality trading tools, I am constantly striving to provide quality products that can help in our Trading.
Trading is very hard without the right tools.
12 products 3 signals 7 topics 17 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
161 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 8%
CapitalPointTrading-Live19
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 674
Profit Trades:
849 (50.71%)
Loss Trades:
825 (49.28%)
Best trade:
904.75 USD
Worst trade:
-460.41 USD
Gross Profit:
27 291.97 USD (1 981 543 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 208.26 USD (1 798 919 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (339.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
904.75 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
86.71%
Max deposit load:
67.44%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
929 (55.50%)
Short Trades:
745 (44.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
32.15 USD
Average Loss:
-31.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-515.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-526.68 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.41%
Annual Forecast:
-4.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 283.68 USD (75.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.52% (3 283.68 USD)
By Equity:
32.89% (244.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 613
EURUSD 364
USDJPY 231
GBPUSD 130
XAUUSD 111
GBPJPY 85
XTIUSD 84
DE40 32
NZDCAD 16
AUDJPY 5
EURJPY 3
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 902
EURUSD 13
USDJPY 307
GBPUSD -252
XAUUSD -114
GBPJPY -6
XTIUSD 500
DE40 -309
NZDCAD -101
AUDJPY 86
EURJPY 57
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 190K
EURUSD 950
USDJPY 20K
GBPUSD 348
XAUUSD -682
GBPJPY 5.1K
XTIUSD 674
DE40 -28K
NZDCAD -3.2K
AUDJPY 1K
EURJPY 2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +904.75 USD
Worst trade: -460 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +339.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -515.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live19" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller







No reviews
2026.08.05 17:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.18% of days out of 1123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.18% of days out of 1108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 07:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 21:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 22:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.18% of days out of 1090 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 07:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.14 22:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 1072 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 22:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.05 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.05 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.19 13:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.18 03:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.17 23:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.01 23:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.29 23:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.21% of days out of 936 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.25 17:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 20:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 07:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 04:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Italo EA
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
161
99%
1 674
50%
87%
1.04
0.65
USD
91%
1:500
Copy

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