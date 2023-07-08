- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|615
|EURUSD
|367
|USDJPY
|232
|GBPUSD
|130
|XAUUSD
|111
|GBPJPY
|85
|XTIUSD
|84
|DE40
|32
|NZDCAD
|16
|AUDJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|3
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USTEC
|879
|EURUSD
|-24
|USDJPY
|320
|GBPUSD
|-252
|XAUUSD
|-114
|GBPJPY
|-6
|XTIUSD
|500
|DE40
|-309
|NZDCAD
|-101
|AUDJPY
|86
|EURJPY
|57
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USTEC
|190K
|EURUSD
|-76
|USDJPY
|21K
|GBPUSD
|348
|XAUUSD
|-682
|GBPJPY
|5.1K
|XTIUSD
|674
|DE40
|-28K
|NZDCAD
|-3.2K
|AUDJPY
|1K
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 CapitalPointTrading-Live19 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.
1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500
2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.
3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.
4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here
6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here
7. FIFO compatible
For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5, I am happy to help.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller
USD
USD
USD