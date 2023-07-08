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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Italo EA
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA

Italo Santana Gomes
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo Santana Gomes

4.8 (177)
Hi Forex trader, I have more than 8 years of experience in the financial markets, developing high-quality trading tools, I am constantly striving to provide quality products that can help in our Trading.
Trading is very hard without the right tools.
12 产品 3 信号 7 主题 17 评论
0条评论
可靠性
162
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 4%
CapitalPointTrading-Live19
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 680
盈利交易:
850 (50.59%)
亏损交易:
830 (49.40%)
最好交易:
904.75 USD
最差交易:
-460.41 USD
毛利:
27 304.99 USD (1 982 538 pips)
毛利亏损:
-26 268.36 USD (1 800 334 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (339.28 USD)
最大连续盈利:
904.75 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
86.71%
最大入金加载:
67.44%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
0.32
长期交易:
935 (55.65%)
短期交易:
745 (44.35%)
利润因子:
1.04
预期回报:
0.62 USD
平均利润:
32.12 USD
平均损失:
-31.65 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-515.66 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-526.68 USD (3)
每月增长:
-0.98%
年度预测:
-11.89%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
3 283.68 USD (75.27%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
90.52% (3 283.68 USD)
净值:
32.89% (244.03 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USTEC 615
EURUSD 367
USDJPY 232
GBPUSD 130
XAUUSD 111
GBPJPY 85
XTIUSD 84
DE40 32
NZDCAD 16
AUDJPY 5
EURJPY 3
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USTEC 879
EURUSD -24
USDJPY 320
GBPUSD -252
XAUUSD -114
GBPJPY -6
XTIUSD 500
DE40 -309
NZDCAD -101
AUDJPY 86
EURJPY 57
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USTEC 190K
EURUSD -76
USDJPY 21K
GBPUSD 348
XAUUSD -682
GBPJPY 5.1K
XTIUSD 674
DE40 -28K
NZDCAD -3.2K
AUDJPY 1K
EURJPY 2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +904.75 USD
最差交易: -460 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +339.28 USD
最大连续亏损: -515.66 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 CapitalPointTrading-Live19 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller







没有评论
2026.08.05 17:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.18% of days out of 1123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.18% of days out of 1108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 07:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 21:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 22:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.18% of days out of 1090 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 07:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.14 22:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 1072 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 22:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.05 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.05 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.19 13:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.18 03:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.17 23:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.01 23:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.29 23:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.21% of days out of 936 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.25 17:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 20:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 07:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 04:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Italo EA
每月30 USD
4%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
162
99%
1 680
50%
87%
1.03
0.62
USD
91%
1:500
复制

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