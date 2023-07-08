SegnaliSezioni
Italo EA
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA

Italo Santana Gomes
0 recensioni
116 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 -28%
CapitalPointTrading-Live19
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 225
Profit Trade:
628 (51.26%)
Loss Trade:
597 (48.73%)
Best Trade:
904.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-460.41 USD
Profitto lordo:
21 347.77 USD (1 434 051 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 228.37 USD (1 277 781 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (339.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
904.75 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
82.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
67.44%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.46
Long Trade:
634 (51.76%)
Short Trade:
591 (48.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
0.91 USD
Profitto medio:
33.99 USD
Perdita media:
-33.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-252.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-526.68 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.01%
Previsione annuale:
24.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 447.51 USD (56.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
67.60% (2 447.51 USD)
Per equità:
15.72% (527.61 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 494
EURUSD 287
GBPUSD 104
USDJPY 97
GBPJPY 73
XTIUSD 66
XAUUSD 57
DE40 32
NZDCAD 7
AUDJPY 5
EURJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC 995
EURUSD -2
GBPUSD -197
USDJPY 204
GBPJPY -45
XTIUSD 438
XAUUSD -44
DE40 -309
NZDCAD -62
AUDJPY 86
EURJPY 57
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 168K
EURUSD 22
GBPUSD 1.1K
USDJPY 9.1K
GBPJPY 3.2K
XTIUSD 434
XAUUSD 5K
DE40 -28K
NZDCAD -769
AUDJPY 1K
EURJPY 2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +904.75 USD
Worst Trade: -460 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +339.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -252.44 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-Live19" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller







Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.20 09:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 22:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.08 23:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 18:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 16:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 14:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.05 01:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.03 00:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.29 21:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.29 19:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 23 days
2025.01.02 18:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.09.18 23:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.08 02:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.06 11:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.01 00:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.04.29 04:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.04.25 22:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
