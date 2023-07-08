SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Italo EA
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA

Italo Santana Gomes
0 avis
116 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -31%
CapitalPointTrading-Live19
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 223
Bénéfice trades:
626 (51.18%)
Perte trades:
597 (48.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
904.75 USD
Pire transaction:
-460.41 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21 297.36 USD (1 431 854 pips)
Perte brute:
-20 228.37 USD (1 277 781 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (339.28 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
904.75 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
82.75%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
67.44%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.44
Longs trades:
633 (51.76%)
Courts trades:
590 (48.24%)
Facteur de profit:
1.05
Rendement attendu:
0.87 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
34.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-33.88 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-252.44 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-526.68 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.62%
Prévision annuelle:
-19.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 447.51 USD (56.10%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
67.60% (2 447.51 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.72% (527.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USTEC 494
EURUSD 286
GBPUSD 104
USDJPY 96
GBPJPY 73
XTIUSD 66
XAUUSD 57
DE40 32
NZDCAD 7
AUDJPY 5
EURJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 995
EURUSD -14
GBPUSD -197
USDJPY 165
GBPJPY -45
XTIUSD 438
XAUUSD -44
DE40 -309
NZDCAD -62
AUDJPY 86
EURJPY 57
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 168K
EURUSD -281
GBPUSD 1.1K
USDJPY 7.2K
GBPJPY 3.2K
XTIUSD 434
XAUUSD 5K
DE40 -28K
NZDCAD -769
AUDJPY 1K
EURJPY 2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +904.75 USD
Pire transaction: -460 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +339.28 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -252.44 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-Live19" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller







Aucun avis
2025.05.20 09:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 22:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.08 23:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 18:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 16:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 14:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.05 01:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.03 00:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.29 21:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.29 19:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 23 days
2025.01.02 18:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.09.18 23:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.08 02:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.06 11:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.01 00:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.04.29 04:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.04.25 22:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Italo EA
30 USD par mois
-31%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
116
99%
1 223
51%
83%
1.05
0.87
USD
68%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.