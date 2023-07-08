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Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA

Italo Santana Gomes
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo Santana Gomes

4.8 (177)
Hi Forex trader, I have more than 8 years of experience in the financial markets, developing high-quality trading tools, I am constantly striving to provide quality products that can help in our Trading.
Trading is very hard without the right tools.
12 продуктов 3 сигнала 7 тем 17 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
161 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 7%
CapitalPointTrading-Live19
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 676
Прибыльных трейдов:
850 (50.71%)
Убыточных трейдов:
826 (49.28%)
Лучший трейд:
904.75 USD
Худший трейд:
-460.41 USD
Общая прибыль:
27 304.99 USD (1 982 538 pips)
Общий убыток:
-26 225.98 USD (1 799 178 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (339.28 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
904.75 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.03
Торговая активность:
86.71%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
67.44%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
17
Ср. время удержания:
23 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.33
Длинных трейдов:
931 (55.55%)
Коротких трейдов:
745 (44.45%)
Профит фактор:
1.04
Мат. ожидание:
0.64 USD
Средняя прибыль:
32.12 USD
Средний убыток:
-31.75 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-515.66 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-526.68 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
2.13%
Годовой прогноз:
25.88%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
3 283.68 USD (75.27%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
90.52% (3 283.68 USD)
По эквити:
32.89% (244.03 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USTEC 614
EURUSD 364
USDJPY 232
GBPUSD 130
XAUUSD 111
GBPJPY 85
XTIUSD 84
DE40 32
NZDCAD 16
AUDJPY 5
EURJPY 3
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USTEC 884
EURUSD 13
USDJPY 320
GBPUSD -252
XAUUSD -114
GBPJPY -6
XTIUSD 500
DE40 -309
NZDCAD -101
AUDJPY 86
EURJPY 57
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USTEC 190K
EURUSD 950
USDJPY 21K
GBPUSD 348
XAUUSD -682
GBPJPY 5.1K
XTIUSD 674
DE40 -28K
NZDCAD -3.2K
AUDJPY 1K
EURJPY 2.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +904.75 USD
Худший трейд: -460 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +339.28 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -515.66 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CapitalPointTrading-Live19" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Italo EA will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller







Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 17:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.18% of days out of 1123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.18% of days out of 1108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 07:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 21:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 22:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.18% of days out of 1090 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 07:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.14 22:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 1072 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 22:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.05 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.05 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.19 13:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.18 03:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.17 23:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.01 23:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.29 23:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.21% of days out of 936 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.25 17:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 20:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 07:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 04:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Italo EA
30 USD в месяц
7%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
161
99%
1 676
50%
87%
1.04
0.64
USD
91%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.