Vladimir Smorodintsev

Bfs trade robo mt5

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
152 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 3 073%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 855
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 393 (75.09%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
462 (24.91%)
En iyi işlem:
281.08 USD
En kötü işlem:
-42.46 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 978.13 USD (371 104 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 937.31 USD (152 890 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
49 (117.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
713.88 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
73.05%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
81.28%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.91
Alış işlemleri:
882 (47.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
973 (52.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.57
Beklenen getiri:
1.64 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.57 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
19 (-267.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-439.91 USD (18)
Aylık büyüme:
4.60%
Yıllık tahmin:
55.86%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.01 USD
Maksimum:
440.01 USD (17.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
20.81% (268.25 USD)
Varlığa göre:
77.44% (248.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1855
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 3K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 218K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +281.08 USD
En kötü işlem: -42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 18
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +117.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -267.80 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboMarkets-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.11 × 209
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 193
FPMarkets-Live
0.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.39 × 38
StriforLtd-Live
0.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.82 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.24 × 45
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.46 × 65
StriforSVG-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
3.37 × 71
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.10 × 78
Exness-MT5Real5
6.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
6.23 × 150
RoboForex-Pro
9.93 × 160
Forex.com-Live 536
10.50 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
12.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
15.65 × 66
FBS-Real
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
22.00 × 1
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit / risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


