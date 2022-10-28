- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboMarkets-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.11 × 209
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.19 × 193
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.39 × 38
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.82 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.24 × 45
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.46 × 65
|
StriforSVG-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.37 × 71
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.10 × 78
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|6.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|6.23 × 150
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.93 × 160
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|10.50 × 4
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|12.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|15.65 × 66
|
FBS-Real
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|22.00 × 1
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
