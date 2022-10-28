SignauxSections
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Bfs trade robo mt5

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 avis
Fiabilité
152 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 3 067%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 853
Bénéfice trades:
1 392 (75.12%)
Perte trades:
461 (24.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
281.08 USD
Pire transaction:
-42.46 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 976.65 USD (370 897 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 937.23 USD (152 884 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
49 (117.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
713.88 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
73.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
81.28%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.91
Longs trades:
881 (47.54%)
Courts trades:
972 (52.46%)
Facteur de profit:
2.57
Rendement attendu:
1.64 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.20 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
19 (-267.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-439.91 USD (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.60%
Prévision annuelle:
56.65%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
440.01 USD (17.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.81% (268.25 USD)
Par fonds propres:
77.44% (248.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1853
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 218K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +281.08 USD
Pire transaction: -42 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +117.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -267.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboMarkets-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.11 × 209
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 193
FPMarkets-Live
0.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.39 × 38
StriforLtd-Live
0.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.82 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.24 × 45
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.46 × 65
StriforSVG-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
3.37 × 71
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.10 × 78
Exness-MT5Real5
6.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
6.23 × 150
RoboForex-Pro
9.93 × 160
Forex.com-Live 536
10.50 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
12.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
15.65 × 66
FBS-Real
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
22.00 × 1
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit / risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


Aucun avis
