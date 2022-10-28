시그널섹션
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Bfs trade robo mt5

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 리뷰
안정성
167
1 / 4K USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2022 3 619%
RoboMarketsCY-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 955
이익 거래:
1 475 (75.44%)
손실 거래:
480 (24.55%)
최고의 거래:
281.08 USD
최악의 거래:
-42.46 USD
총 수익:
5 108.29 USD (389 536 pips)
총 손실:
-1 957.33 USD (155 137 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
49 (117.98 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
713.88 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
74.05%
최대 입금량:
81.28%
최근 거래:
6 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
7.16
롱(주식매수):
919 (47.01%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 036 (52.99%)
수익 요인:
2.61
기대수익:
1.61 USD
평균 이익:
3.46 USD
평균 손실:
-4.08 USD
연속 최대 손실:
19 (-267.80 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-439.91 USD (18)
월별 성장률:
4.87%
연간 예측:
62.37%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.01 USD
최대한의:
440.01 USD (17.70%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
20.81% (268.25 USD)
자본금별:
77.44% (248.28 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1955
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 3.2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 234K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +281.08 USD
최악의 거래: -42 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 18
연속 최대 이익: +117.98 USD
연속 최대 손실: -267.80 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboMarketsCY-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboMarketsSC-ECN
0.06 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.08 × 208
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 193
FPMarkets-Live
0.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.41 × 37
StriforLtd-Live
0.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.50 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.23 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
1.27 × 44
Exness-MT5Real7
3.37 × 71
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.10 × 78
Swissquote-Server
6.23 × 150
RoboForex-Pro
9.93 × 160
Forex.com-Live 536
10.50 × 4
Weltrade-Real
15.65 × 66
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit / risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


