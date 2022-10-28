シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Bfs trade robo mt5
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Bfs trade robo mt5

Vladimir Smorodintsev
レビュー0件
信頼性
167週間
1 / 4K USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2022 3 619%
RoboMarketsCY-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 955
利益トレード:
1 475 (75.44%)
損失トレード:
480 (24.55%)
ベストトレード:
281.08 USD
最悪のトレード:
-42.46 USD
総利益:
5 108.29 USD (389 536 pips)
総損失:
-1 957.33 USD (155 137 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
49 (117.98 USD)
最大連続利益:
713.88 USD (14)
シャープレシオ:
0.16
取引アクティビティ:
74.05%
最大入金額:
81.28%
最近のトレード:
6 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
7.16
長いトレード:
919 (47.01%)
短いトレード:
1 036 (52.99%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.61
期待されたペイオフ:
1.61 USD
平均利益:
3.46 USD
平均損失:
-4.08 USD
最大連続の負け:
19 (-267.80 USD)
最大連続損失:
-439.91 USD (18)
月間成長:
4.87%
年間予想:
62.37%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.01 USD
最大の:
440.01 USD (17.70%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
20.81% (268.25 USD)
エクイティによる:
77.44% (248.28 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1955
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 234K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +281.08 USD
最悪のトレード: -42 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 14
最大連続の負け: 18
最大連続利益: +117.98 USD
最大連続損失: -267.80 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboMarketsCY-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboMarketsSC-ECN
0.06 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.08 × 208
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 193
FPMarkets-Live
0.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.41 × 37
StriforLtd-Live
0.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.50 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.23 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
1.27 × 44
Exness-MT5Real7
3.37 × 71
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.10 × 78
Swissquote-Server
6.23 × 150
RoboForex-Pro
9.93 × 160
Forex.com-Live 536
10.50 × 4
Weltrade-Real
15.65 × 66
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit / risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Bfs trade robo mt5
50 USD/月
3 619%
1
4K
USD
646
USD
167
98%
1 955
75%
74%
2.60
1.61
USD
77%
1:500
コピー

