- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1955
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD
|234K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboMarketsCY-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|0.06 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.08 × 208
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.19 × 193
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.41 × 37
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.50 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.23 × 64
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.27 × 44
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.37 × 71
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.10 × 78
|
Swissquote-Server
|6.23 × 150
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.93 × 160
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|10.50 × 4
|
Weltrade-Real
|15.65 × 66
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
USD
USD
USD