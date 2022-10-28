SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Bfs trade robo mt5
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Bfs trade robo mt5

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
152 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 3 074%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 854
Profit Trade:
1 393 (75.13%)
Loss Trade:
461 (24.87%)
Best Trade:
281.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-42.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 978.13 USD (371 104 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 937.23 USD (152 884 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
49 (117.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
713.88 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
73.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
81.28%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.91
Long Trade:
882 (47.57%)
Short Trade:
972 (52.43%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.57
Profitto previsto:
1.64 USD
Profitto medio:
3.57 USD
Perdita media:
-4.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-267.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-439.91 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
4.61%
Previsione annuale:
58.35%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.01 USD
Massimale:
440.01 USD (17.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.81% (268.25 USD)
Per equità:
77.44% (248.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1854
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 3K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 218K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +281.08 USD
Worst Trade: -42 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +117.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -267.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.11 × 209
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 193
FPMarkets-Live
0.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.39 × 38
StriforLtd-Live
0.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.82 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.24 × 45
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.46 × 65
StriforSVG-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
2.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
3.37 × 71
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.10 × 78
Exness-MT5Real5
6.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
6.23 × 150
RoboForex-Pro
9.93 × 160
Forex.com-Live 536
10.50 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
12.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
15.65 × 66
FBS-Real
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
22.00 × 1
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit / risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change during the course of trading several times, and the principles of entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.15 16:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 06:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.14 19:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.08 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.08 15:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 20:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 02:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 00:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 12:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.04 12:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.22 19:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.18 14:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 12:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.02 20:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.26 20:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.20 01:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.14 00:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.07 01:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.04 22:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.04 21:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Bfs trade robo mt5
50USD al mese
3 074%
0
0
USD
737
USD
152
98%
1 854
75%
73%
2.56
1.64
USD
77%
1:500
Copia

