- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1854
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|3K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|218K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.11 × 209
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.19 × 193
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.39 × 38
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.82 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.24 × 45
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.46 × 65
|
StriforSVG-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.37 × 71
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.10 × 78
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|6.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|6.23 × 150
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.93 × 160
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|10.50 × 4
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|12.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|15.65 × 66
|
FBS-Real
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|22.00 × 1
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
