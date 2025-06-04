What is XPH stock price today? SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) stock is priced at 47.04 today. It trades within 2.48%, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 47.

Does XPH stock pay dividends? SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 47.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.50% and USD.

How to buy XPH stock? You can buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shares at the current price of 47.04. Orders are usually placed near 47.04 or 47.34, while 47 and 1.64% show market activity.

How to invest into XPH stock? Investing in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 48.76 and current price 47.04. Many compare -0.65% and 8.64% before placing orders at 47.04 or 47.34.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) in the past year was 48.76. Within 35.22 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 47.04 and 35.22 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points.