XPH: SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF
XPH fiyatı bugün 2.48% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.28 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 47.08 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
XPH haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is XPH stock price today?
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) stock is priced at 47.04 today. It trades within 2.48%, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 47.
Does XPH stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 47.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.50% and USD.
How to buy XPH stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shares at the current price of 47.04. Orders are usually placed near 47.04 or 47.34, while 47 and 1.64% show market activity.
How to invest into XPH stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 48.76 and current price 47.04. Many compare -0.65% and 8.64% before placing orders at 47.04 or 47.34.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) in the past year was 48.76. Within 35.22 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 47.04 and 35.22 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did XPH stock split?
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.90, and 6.50% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 45.90
- Açılış
- 46.28
- Satış
- 47.04
- Alış
- 47.34
- Düşük
- 46.28
- Yüksek
- 47.08
- Hacim
- 47
- Günlük değişim
- 2.48%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.65%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 8.64%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.50%