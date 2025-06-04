CotationsSections
Devises / XPH
Retour à Actions

XPH: SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

47.04 USD 1.14 (2.48%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de XPH a changé de 2.48% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 46.28 et à un maximum de 47.08.

Suivez la dynamique SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XPH Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is XPH stock price today?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) stock is priced at 47.04 today. It trades within 2.48%, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 47.

Does XPH stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 47.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.50% and USD.

How to buy XPH stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shares at the current price of 47.04. Orders are usually placed near 47.04 or 47.34, while 47 and 1.64% show market activity.

How to invest into XPH stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 48.76 and current price 47.04. Many compare -0.65% and 8.64% before placing orders at 47.04 or 47.34.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) in the past year was 48.76. Within 35.22 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 47.04 and 35.22 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XPH stock split?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.90, and 6.50% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
46.28 47.08
Range Annuel
35.22 48.76
Clôture Précédente
45.90
Ouverture
46.28
Bid
47.04
Ask
47.34
Plus Bas
46.28
Plus Haut
47.08
Volume
47
Changement quotidien
2.48%
Changement Mensuel
-0.65%
Changement à 6 Mois
8.64%
Changement Annuel
6.50%
28 septembre, dimanche