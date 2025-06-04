报价部分
货币 / XPH
XPH: SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

47.04 USD 1.14 (2.48%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日XPH汇率已更改2.48%。当日，交易品种以低点46.28和高点47.08进行交易。

关注SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is XPH stock price today?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) stock is priced at 47.04 today. It trades within 2.48%, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 47.

Does XPH stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 47.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.50% and USD.

How to buy XPH stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shares at the current price of 47.04. Orders are usually placed near 47.04 or 47.34, while 47 and 1.64% show market activity.

How to invest into XPH stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 48.76 and current price 47.04. Many compare -0.65% and 8.64% before placing orders at 47.04 or 47.34.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) in the past year was 48.76. Within 35.22 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 47.04 and 35.22 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XPH stock split?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.90, and 6.50% after corporate actions.

日范围
46.28 47.08
年范围
35.22 48.76
前一天收盘价
45.90
开盘价
46.28
卖价
47.04
买价
47.34
最低价
46.28
最高价
47.08
交易量
47
日变化
2.48%
月变化
-0.65%
6个月变化
8.64%
年变化
6.50%
28 九月, 星期日