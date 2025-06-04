QuotesSections
Currencies / XPH
Back to US Stock Market

XPH: SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

47.04 USD 1.14 (2.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XPH exchange rate has changed by 2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.28 and at a high of 47.08.

Follow SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XPH News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XPH stock price today?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) stock is priced at 47.04 today. It trades within 2.48%, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 47.

Does XPH stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 47.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.50% and USD.

How to buy XPH stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shares at the current price of 47.04. Orders are usually placed near 47.04 or 47.34, while 47 and 1.64% show market activity.

How to invest into XPH stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 48.76 and current price 47.04. Many compare -0.65% and 8.64% before placing orders at 47.04 or 47.34.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) in the past year was 48.76. Within 35.22 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 47.04 and 35.22 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XPH stock split?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.90, and 6.50% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.28 47.08
Year Range
35.22 48.76
Previous Close
45.90
Open
46.28
Bid
47.04
Ask
47.34
Low
46.28
High
47.08
Volume
47
Daily Change
2.48%
Month Change
-0.65%
6 Months Change
8.64%
Year Change
6.50%
28 September, Sunday