XPH: SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF
XPH 환율이 오늘 2.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.28이고 고가는 47.08이었습니다.
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XPH News
- Pharma Tariffs Back In Spotlight On New Trump Threat
- Pharma stocks gain, as Trump’s tariff move actually could be a win for the sector
- Trump Slams 100% Tariff on Imported Drugs: Pharma ETFs Take a Hit
- Can AI Help Revitalize The Healthcare Sector For Equity Investors?
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Drug Tariffs Finally Land. Why Pharma Stocks Are Breathing Easy.
- PJP: Healthcare Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:PJP)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Trump hints at higher semiconductor tariffs. Companies could dodge them by doing this.
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Now that Trump’s newest tariffs are live, what it means for you — and which countries and sectors are next
- Trump’s new tariffs start tomorrow. Here’s who’s getting hit, and by how much.
- Trump threatens drugmakers with 250% tariffs. Here’s when higher levies could come.
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- XPH: Healthcare Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:XPH)
- U.S. Tariffs: The End Of The 90-Day Reprieve
- Everything You Need To Know As We Near The End Of The U.S. 90-Day Tariff Pause
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- U.S. Pharma’s Innovation Capacity Threatened By Trump Tariff Uncertainty
자주 묻는 질문
What is XPH stock price today?
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) stock is priced at 47.04 today. It trades within 2.48%, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 47.
Does XPH stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 47.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.50% and USD.
How to buy XPH stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shares at the current price of 47.04. Orders are usually placed near 47.04 or 47.34, while 47 and 1.64% show market activity.
How to invest into XPH stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 48.76 and current price 47.04. Many compare -0.65% and 8.64% before placing orders at 47.04 or 47.34.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) in the past year was 48.76. Within 35.22 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 47.04 and 35.22 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did XPH stock split?
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.90, and 6.50% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 45.90
- 시가
- 46.28
- Bid
- 47.04
- Ask
- 47.34
- 저가
- 46.28
- 고가
- 47.08
- 볼륨
- 47
- 일일 변동
- 2.48%
- 월 변동
- -0.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.64%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.50%