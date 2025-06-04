КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / XPH
Назад в Рынок акций США

XPH: SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

47.04 USD 1.14 (2.48%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс XPH за сегодня изменился на 2.48%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 46.28, а максимальная — 47.08.

Следите за динамикой SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

График на весь экран
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Новости XPH

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is XPH stock price today?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) stock is priced at 47.04 today. It trades within 2.48%, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 47.

Does XPH stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 47.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.50% and USD.

How to buy XPH stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shares at the current price of 47.04. Orders are usually placed near 47.04 or 47.34, while 47 and 1.64% show market activity.

How to invest into XPH stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 48.76 and current price 47.04. Many compare -0.65% and 8.64% before placing orders at 47.04 or 47.34.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) in the past year was 48.76. Within 35.22 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 47.04 and 35.22 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XPH stock split?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.90, and 6.50% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
46.28 47.08
Годовой диапазон
35.22 48.76
Предыдущее закрытие
45.90
Open
46.28
Bid
47.04
Ask
47.34
Low
46.28
High
47.08
Объем
47
Дневное изменение
2.48%
Месячное изменение
-0.65%
6-месячное изменение
8.64%
Годовое изменение
6.50%
28 сентября, воскресенье