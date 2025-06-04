クォートセクション
通貨 / XPH
XPH: SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

47.04 USD 1.14 (2.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XPHの今日の為替レートは、2.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.28の安値と47.08の高値で取引されました。

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is XPH stock price today?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) stock is priced at 47.04 today. It trades within 2.48%, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 47.

Does XPH stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 47.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.50% and USD.

How to buy XPH stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shares at the current price of 47.04. Orders are usually placed near 47.04 or 47.34, while 47 and 1.64% show market activity.

How to invest into XPH stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 48.76 and current price 47.04. Many compare -0.65% and 8.64% before placing orders at 47.04 or 47.34.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) in the past year was 48.76. Within 35.22 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 47.04 and 35.22 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did XPH stock split?

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.90, and 6.50% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
46.28 47.08
1年のレンジ
35.22 48.76
以前の終値
45.90
始値
46.28
買値
47.04
買値
47.34
安値
46.28
高値
47.08
出来高
47
1日の変化
2.48%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.65%
6ヶ月の変化
8.64%
1年の変化
6.50%
