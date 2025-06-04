- 概要
XPH: SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF
XPHの今日の為替レートは、2.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.28の安値と47.08の高値で取引されました。
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
XPH News
よくあるご質問
What is XPH stock price today?
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) stock is priced at 47.04 today. It trades within 2.48%, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 47.
Does XPH stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 47.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.50% and USD.
How to buy XPH stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shares at the current price of 47.04. Orders are usually placed near 47.04 or 47.34, while 47 and 1.64% show market activity.
How to invest into XPH stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.22 - 48.76 and current price 47.04. Many compare -0.65% and 8.64% before placing orders at 47.04 or 47.34.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) in the past year was 48.76. Within 35.22 - 48.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the year was 35.22. Comparing it with the current 47.04 and 35.22 - 48.76 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did XPH stock split?
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.90, and 6.50% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 45.90
- 始値
- 46.28
- 買値
- 47.04
- 買値
- 47.34
- 安値
- 46.28
- 高値
- 47.08
- 出来高
- 47
- 1日の変化
- 2.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.64%
- 1年の変化
- 6.50%