Dövizler / WPRT
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
WPRT: Westport Fuel Systems Inc
2.24 USD 0.01 (0.44%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
WPRT fiyatı bugün -0.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.33 aralığında işlem gördü.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WPRT haberleri
- Why Is Westport (WPRT) Down 30.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Westport's Q2 Loss Meets Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Westport Fuel Systems files $100 million shelf prospectus
- Westport Fuel Systems Q2 2025 slides: revenue drops amid strategic pivot
- Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Goodyear (GT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Modine (MOD) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Westport Fuel Systems closes light-duty segment sale for $79.5 million
- Ford Leads in the Number of Recalls, Faces Costly Penalties
- Lucid Flags Tariff-Driven Price Surge, Localizes Battery Sourcing
- Lithia Motors Reports Preliminary Q2 Results, Earnings Rise Y/Y
- General Motors, LGES to Upgrade Spring Hill Site to Make LFP Batteries
- General Motors Halts Production at Mexico Plant for Several Weeks
- Westport Fuel Systems Q1 2025 slides: Improved profitability amid strategic shift
- Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results
- Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Westport Fuel Systems Reports Mixed Q4, Reveals Light-Duty Segment Sale - Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Günlük aralık
2.24 2.33
Yıllık aralık
2.24 4.90
- Önceki kapanış
- 2.25
- Açılış
- 2.26
- Satış
- 2.24
- Alış
- 2.54
- Düşük
- 2.24
- Yüksek
- 2.33
- Hacim
- 146
- Günlük değişim
- -0.44%
- Aylık değişim
- -20.00%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -38.80%
- Yıllık değişim
- -51.41%
21 Eylül, Pazar