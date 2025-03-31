Moedas / WPRT
WPRT: Westport Fuel Systems Inc
2.25 USD 0.08 (3.43%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WPRT para hoje mudou para -3.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.24 e o mais alto foi 2.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Westport Fuel Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WPRT Notícias
Faixa diária
2.24 2.37
Faixa anual
2.24 4.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.33
- Open
- 2.32
- Bid
- 2.25
- Ask
- 2.55
- Low
- 2.24
- High
- 2.37
- Volume
- 109
- Mudança diária
- -3.43%
- Mudança mensal
- -19.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -38.52%
- Mudança anual
- -51.19%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh