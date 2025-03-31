Valute / WPRT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WPRT: Westport Fuel Systems Inc
2.24 USD 0.01 (0.44%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WPRT ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.24 e ad un massimo di 2.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WPRT News
- Why Is Westport (WPRT) Down 30.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Westport's Q2 Loss Meets Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Westport Fuel Systems files $100 million shelf prospectus
- Westport Fuel Systems Q2 2025 slides: revenue drops amid strategic pivot
- Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Goodyear (GT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Modine (MOD) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Westport Fuel Systems closes light-duty segment sale for $79.5 million
- Ford Leads in the Number of Recalls, Faces Costly Penalties
- Lucid Flags Tariff-Driven Price Surge, Localizes Battery Sourcing
- Lithia Motors Reports Preliminary Q2 Results, Earnings Rise Y/Y
- General Motors, LGES to Upgrade Spring Hill Site to Make LFP Batteries
- General Motors Halts Production at Mexico Plant for Several Weeks
- Westport Fuel Systems Q1 2025 slides: Improved profitability amid strategic shift
- Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results
- Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Westport Fuel Systems Reports Mixed Q4, Reveals Light-Duty Segment Sale - Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.24 2.33
Intervallo Annuale
2.24 4.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.25
- Apertura
- 2.26
- Bid
- 2.24
- Ask
- 2.54
- Minimo
- 2.24
- Massimo
- 2.33
- Volume
- 146
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -20.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -38.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.41%
21 settembre, domenica