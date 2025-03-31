QuotazioniSezioni
WPRT: Westport Fuel Systems Inc

2.24 USD 0.01 (0.44%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WPRT ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.24 e ad un massimo di 2.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.24 2.33
Intervallo Annuale
2.24 4.90
Chiusura Precedente
2.25
Apertura
2.26
Bid
2.24
Ask
2.54
Minimo
2.24
Massimo
2.33
Volume
146
Variazione giornaliera
-0.44%
Variazione Mensile
-20.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-38.80%
Variazione Annuale
-51.41%
