What is WBS-PF stock price today? Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, Each Represent stock is priced at 20.45 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 20.44, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of WBS-PF shows these updates.

Does Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, Each Represent stock pay dividends? Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, Each Represent is currently valued at 20.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.34% and USD. View the chart live to track WBS-PF movements.

How to buy WBS-PF stock? You can buy Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, Each Represent shares at the current price of 20.45. Orders are usually placed near 20.45 or 20.75, while 10 and -0.92% show market activity. Follow WBS-PF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WBS-PF stock? Investing in Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, Each Represent involves considering the yearly range 18.21 - 21.05 and current price 20.45. Many compare 2.76% and 6.34% before placing orders at 20.45 or 20.75. Explore the WBS-PF price chart live with daily changes.

What are WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP in the past year was 21.05. Within 18.21 - 21.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Webster Financial Corporation Depositary Shares, Each Represent performance using the live chart.

What are WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP (WBS-PF) over the year was 18.21. Comparing it with the current 20.45 and 18.21 - 21.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WBS-PF moves on the chart live for more details.