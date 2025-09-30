KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / VWAVW
VWAVW: Visionwave Holdings, Inc.

0.4800 USD 0.0339 (7.60%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VWAVW fiyatı bugün 7.60% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.4500 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.5200 aralığında işlem gördü.

Visionwave Holdings, Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
0.4500 0.5200
Yıllık aralık
0.0700 0.7125
Önceki kapanış
0.4461
Açılış
0.4500
Satış
0.4800
Alış
0.4830
Düşük
0.4500
Yüksek
0.5200
Hacim
41
Günlük değişim
7.60%
Aylık değişim
140.00%
6 aylık değişim
380.00%
Yıllık değişim
380.00%
