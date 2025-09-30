KotasyonBölümler
VACHW: Voyager Acquisition Corp.

0.1800 USD 0.0100 (5.88%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VACHW fiyatı bugün 5.88% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1700 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1800 aralığında işlem gördü.

Voyager Acquisition Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

Günlük aralık
0.1700 0.1800
Yıllık aralık
0.0700 0.3294
Önceki kapanış
0.1700
Açılış
0.1700
Satış
0.1800
Alış
0.1830
Düşük
0.1700
Yüksek
0.1800
Hacim
3
Günlük değişim
5.88%
Aylık değişim
-14.69%
6 aylık değişim
23.37%
Yıllık değişim
125.00%
