- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
TNA: Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares
TNA fiyatı bugün 0.90% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.71 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TNA haberleri
- Trump's Tariffs Kept Market Unfazed As Leveraged ETFs See 74% Inflow Since April Lows: 'Risk Appetite Is Incredibly Strong' - ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (ARCA:SPXU)
- Leveraged ETF Watchlist And Focus On SSO’s Decay (NYSEARCA:SSO)
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- TZA: Small Caps Are Set For Growth If The Fed Cuts Key Rate (NYSEARCA:TZA)
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Erosion Goes On For SPUU (NYSEARCA:SPUU)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- TNA: Tariff Policy May Overshadow Rate Policy For Small-Caps
- UDOW: Risks And Monthly Leveraged ETFs Report (NYSEARCA:UDOW)
- The Real Meaning Of The 'TACO' Trade
- Above The Noise: Putting Pessimism In Perspective
- Fed Watch: In No Hurry
- The Bubble - Contains The Collapse - Contains The Resurgence
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is TNA stock price today?
Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 45.96 today. It trades within 0.90%, yesterday's close was 45.55, and trading volume reached 593. The live price chart of TNA shows these updates.
Does Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 45.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.66% and USD. View the chart live to track TNA movements.
How to buy TNA stock?
You can buy Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 45.96. Orders are usually placed near 45.96 or 46.26, while 593 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow TNA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TNA stock?
Investing in Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 18.01 - 58.00 and current price 45.96. Many compare 3.35% and 78.42% before placing orders at 45.96 or 46.26. Explore the TNA price chart live with daily changes.
What are MID STATE RACEWAY INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of MID STATE RACEWAY INC in the past year was 58.00. Within 18.01 - 58.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are MID STATE RACEWAY INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MID STATE RACEWAY INC (TNA) over the year was 18.01. Comparing it with the current 45.96 and 18.01 - 58.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TNA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TNA stock split?
Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.55, and 7.66% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 45.55
- Açılış
- 45.80
- Satış
- 45.96
- Alış
- 46.26
- Düşük
- 45.71
- Yüksek
- 46.00
- Hacim
- 593
- Günlük değişim
- 0.90%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.35%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 78.42%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.66%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%