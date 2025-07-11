FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / STN
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

STN: Stantec Inc

109.61 USD 0.91 (0.84%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

STN fiyatı bugün 0.84% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 108.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 109.79 aralığında işlem gördü.

Stantec Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STN haberleri

Günlük aralık
108.64 109.79
Yıllık aralık
73.19 112.97
Önceki kapanış
108.70
Açılış
109.43
Satış
109.61
Alış
109.91
Düşük
108.64
Yüksek
109.79
Hacim
317
Günlük değişim
0.84%
Aylık değişim
1.60%
6 aylık değişim
32.86%
Yıllık değişim
36.28%
21 Eylül, Pazar