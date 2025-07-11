Dövizler / STN
STN: Stantec Inc
109.61 USD 0.91 (0.84%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
STN fiyatı bugün 0.84% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 108.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 109.79 aralığında işlem gördü.
Stantec Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
STN haberleri
Günlük aralık
108.64 109.79
Yıllık aralık
73.19 112.97
- Önceki kapanış
- 108.70
- Açılış
- 109.43
- Satış
- 109.61
- Alış
- 109.91
- Düşük
- 108.64
- Yüksek
- 109.79
- Hacim
- 317
- Günlük değişim
- 0.84%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.60%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 32.86%
- Yıllık değişim
- 36.28%
21 Eylül, Pazar