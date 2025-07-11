货币 / STN
STN: Stantec Inc
110.32 USD 0.16 (0.15%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STN汇率已更改0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点109.61和高点110.93进行交易。
关注Stantec Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
109.61 110.93
年范围
73.19 112.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 110.16
- 开盘价
- 110.03
- 卖价
- 110.32
- 买价
- 110.62
- 最低价
- 109.61
- 最高价
- 110.93
- 交易量
- 44
- 日变化
- 0.15%
- 月变化
- 2.26%
- 6个月变化
- 33.72%
- 年变化
- 37.16%
