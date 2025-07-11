Divisas / STN
STN: Stantec Inc
109.38 USD 0.78 (0.71%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de STN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.71%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 109.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 110.93.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Stantec Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
109.28 110.93
Rango anual
73.19 112.97
- Cierres anteriores
- 110.16
- Open
- 110.03
- Bid
- 109.38
- Ask
- 109.68
- Low
- 109.28
- High
- 110.93
- Volumen
- 275
- Cambio diario
- -0.71%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.39%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 32.58%
- Cambio anual
- 35.99%
