STN: Stantec Inc

109.38 USD 0.78 (0.71%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de STN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.71%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 109.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 110.93.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Stantec Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
109.28 110.93
Rango anual
73.19 112.97
Cierres anteriores
110.16
Open
110.03
Bid
109.38
Ask
109.68
Low
109.28
High
110.93
Volumen
275
Cambio diario
-0.71%
Cambio mensual
1.39%
Cambio a 6 meses
32.58%
Cambio anual
35.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B