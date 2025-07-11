Moedas / STN
STN: Stantec Inc
109.44 USD 0.06 (0.05%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STN para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 109.16 e o mais alto foi 109.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stantec Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STN Notícias
Faixa diária
109.16 109.46
Faixa anual
73.19 112.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 109.38
- Open
- 109.44
- Bid
- 109.44
- Ask
- 109.74
- Low
- 109.16
- High
- 109.46
- Volume
- 20
- Mudança diária
- 0.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.65%
- Mudança anual
- 36.07%
