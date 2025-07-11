Valute / STN
STN: Stantec Inc
109.61 USD 0.91 (0.84%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STN ha avuto una variazione del 0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.64 e ad un massimo di 109.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Stantec Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
108.64 109.79
Intervallo Annuale
73.19 112.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 108.70
- Apertura
- 109.43
- Bid
- 109.61
- Ask
- 109.91
- Minimo
- 108.64
- Massimo
- 109.79
- Volume
- 317
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.28%
