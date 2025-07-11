QuotazioniSezioni
STN: Stantec Inc

109.61 USD 0.91 (0.84%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STN ha avuto una variazione del 0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.64 e ad un massimo di 109.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Stantec Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
108.64 109.79
Intervallo Annuale
73.19 112.97
Chiusura Precedente
108.70
Apertura
109.43
Bid
109.61
Ask
109.91
Minimo
108.64
Massimo
109.79
Volume
317
Variazione giornaliera
0.84%
Variazione Mensile
1.60%
Variazione Semestrale
32.86%
Variazione Annuale
36.28%
