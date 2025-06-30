Currencies / STN
STN: Stantec Inc
110.23 USD 0.68 (0.61%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STN exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.10 and at a high of 110.99.
Follow Stantec Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STN News
Daily Range
110.10 110.99
Year Range
73.19 112.97
- Previous Close
- 110.91
- Open
- 110.83
- Bid
- 110.23
- Ask
- 110.53
- Low
- 110.10
- High
- 110.99
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- 2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.61%
- Year Change
- 37.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%