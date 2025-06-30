QuotesSections
STN: Stantec Inc

110.23 USD 0.68 (0.61%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STN exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.10 and at a high of 110.99.

Follow Stantec Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
110.10 110.99
Year Range
73.19 112.97
Previous Close
110.91
Open
110.83
Bid
110.23
Ask
110.53
Low
110.10
High
110.99
Volume
52
Daily Change
-0.61%
Month Change
2.18%
6 Months Change
33.61%
Year Change
37.05%
