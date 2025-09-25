- Genel bakış
SPMD: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
SPMD fiyatı bugün 1.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 56.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 57.28 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
SPMD haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SPMD stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) stock is priced at 57.25 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 56.67, and trading volume reached 1436.
Does SPMD stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.
How to buy SPMD stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) shares at the current price of 57.25. Orders are usually placed near 57.25 or 57.55, while 1436 and 0.85% show market activity.
How to invest into SPMD stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.99 - 59.93 and current price 57.25. Many compare 1.31% and 12.06% before placing orders at 57.25 or 57.55.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) in the past year was 59.93. Within 43.99 - 59.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.67 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) over the year was 43.99. Comparing it with the current 57.25 and 43.99 - 59.93 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SPMD stock split?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.67, and 4.95% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 56.67
- Açılış
- 56.77
- Satış
- 57.25
- Alış
- 57.55
- Düşük
- 56.75
- Yüksek
- 57.28
- Hacim
- 1.436 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.02%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.31%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.06%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.95%