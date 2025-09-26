- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SPMD: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
SPMDの今日の為替レートは、1.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.75の安値と57.28の高値で取引されました。
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPMD News
- The Market Faces A Surprising End-Of-Year Pain Trade
- Markets Detached From Economic Fundamentals
- It Is Like 1999 All Over Again
- S&P 500 Snapshot: First Weekly Loss In A Month
- Weekly Indicators: Consumer Spending Backs Off Highs
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- It's Shutdown Time Again
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Getting Ready For September NFP Week
- Consumer Sentiment Down 5% In September Amid Economic Concerns
- Inflation Still Over Target In August
- Core PCE Inflation Holds Steady At 2.9% In August, As Expected
- Big Tech's Credit Power Is Staggering, $Trillions Ready To Flow Into Data Centers (SPY)
- U.S. Core PCE Inflation Rises As Expected
- Raise Cash: Jerome Powell Sounds The Valuation Alarm On Stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Bitcoin’s Weakness Warns Of Liquidity Trouble For Stocks
- The Haves And Have Nots
- U.S. Debt Resolution Will Require A Delicate Mix Of Policy Levers
- S&P 500: P/E And Interest Rates Scare Me More Than Record Buffett Indicator (DJI)
- The Impact On The Economy And Markets Of The Looming Government Shutdown
- Slowdown Signals: Are Leading Indicators Flashing Red?
- Rates Spark: Whimsical Data Clouds The Fed’s Path
- Above The Noise: Rate Cuts, Productivity Gains, And Gold Surge
- 13-Week Money Supply Grows By 3.7% Following Seasonal Trend
- Record-High Price To Sales But Not For Equal Weight
よくあるご質問
What is SPMD stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) stock is priced at 57.25 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 56.67, and trading volume reached 1436.
Does SPMD stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.
How to buy SPMD stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) shares at the current price of 57.25. Orders are usually placed near 57.25 or 57.55, while 1436 and 0.85% show market activity.
How to invest into SPMD stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.99 - 59.93 and current price 57.25. Many compare 1.31% and 12.06% before placing orders at 57.25 or 57.55.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) in the past year was 59.93. Within 43.99 - 59.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.67 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) over the year was 43.99. Comparing it with the current 57.25 and 43.99 - 59.93 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SPMD stock split?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.67, and 4.95% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 56.67
- 始値
- 56.77
- 買値
- 57.25
- 買値
- 57.55
- 安値
- 56.75
- 高値
- 57.28
- 出来高
- 1.436 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.06%
- 1年の変化
- 4.95%