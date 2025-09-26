What is SPMD stock price today? SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) stock is priced at 57.25 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 56.67, and trading volume reached 1436.

Does SPMD stock pay dividends? SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.

How to buy SPMD stock? You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) shares at the current price of 57.25. Orders are usually placed near 57.25 or 57.55, while 1436 and 0.85% show market activity.

How to invest into SPMD stock? Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.99 - 59.93 and current price 57.25. Many compare 1.31% and 12.06% before placing orders at 57.25 or 57.55.

What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) in the past year was 59.93. Within 43.99 - 59.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.67 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) over the year was 43.99. Comparing it with the current 57.25 and 43.99 - 59.93 shows potential long-term entry points.