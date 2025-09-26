クォートセクション
通貨 / SPMD
株に戻る

SPMD: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

57.25 USD 0.58 (1.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SPMDの今日の為替レートは、1.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.75の安値と57.28の高値で取引されました。

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPMD News

よくあるご質問

What is SPMD stock price today?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) stock is priced at 57.25 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 56.67, and trading volume reached 1436.

Does SPMD stock pay dividends?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.

How to buy SPMD stock?

You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) shares at the current price of 57.25. Orders are usually placed near 57.25 or 57.55, while 1436 and 0.85% show market activity.

How to invest into SPMD stock?

Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.99 - 59.93 and current price 57.25. Many compare 1.31% and 12.06% before placing orders at 57.25 or 57.55.

What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) in the past year was 59.93. Within 43.99 - 59.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.67 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) over the year was 43.99. Comparing it with the current 57.25 and 43.99 - 59.93 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SPMD stock split?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.67, and 4.95% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
56.75 57.28
1年のレンジ
43.99 59.93
以前の終値
56.67
始値
56.77
買値
57.25
買値
57.55
安値
56.75
高値
57.28
出来高
1.436 K
1日の変化
1.02%
1ヶ月の変化
1.31%
6ヶ月の変化
12.06%
1年の変化
4.95%
28 9月, 日曜日