SPMD: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

57.25 USD 0.58 (1.02%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SPMD de hoy ha cambiado un 1.02%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 56.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 57.28.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

What is SPMD stock price today?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) stock is priced at 57.25 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 56.67, and trading volume reached 1436.

Does SPMD stock pay dividends?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.

How to buy SPMD stock?

You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) shares at the current price of 57.25. Orders are usually placed near 57.25 or 57.55, while 1436 and 0.85% show market activity.

How to invest into SPMD stock?

Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.99 - 59.93 and current price 57.25. Many compare 1.31% and 12.06% before placing orders at 57.25 or 57.55.

What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) in the past year was 59.93. Within 43.99 - 59.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.67 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) over the year was 43.99. Comparing it with the current 57.25 and 43.99 - 59.93 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SPMD stock split?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.67, and 4.95% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
56.75 57.28
Rango anual
43.99 59.93
Cierres anteriores
56.67
Open
56.77
Bid
57.25
Ask
57.55
Low
56.75
High
57.28
Volumen
1.436 K
Cambio diario
1.02%
Cambio mensual
1.31%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.06%
Cambio anual
4.95%
28 septiembre, domingo