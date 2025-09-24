- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SPMD: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
SPMD exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.75 and at a high of 57.27.
Follow SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPMD News
- U.S. Debt Resolution Will Require A Delicate Mix Of Policy Levers
- S&P 500: P/E And Interest Rates Scare Me More Than Record Buffett Indicator (DJI)
- The Impact On The Economy And Markets Of The Looming Government Shutdown
- Slowdown Signals: Are Leading Indicators Flashing Red?
- Rates Spark: Whimsical Data Clouds The Fed’s Path
- Above The Noise: Rate Cuts, Productivity Gains, And Gold Surge
- 13-Week Money Supply Grows By 3.7% Following Seasonal Trend
- Record-High Price To Sales But Not For Equal Weight
- Q2 GDP Third Estimate: Real GDP At 3.8%, Higher Than Expected
- Q2 GDP Growth Revised Up, Stronger Consumer Spending & Private Fixed Investment
- How Does The Federal Reserve Set Interest Rates?
- Is A Highly Valued Stock Market A Warning Or The New Normal?
- Weekly Economic Pulse: A Goldilocks Rate Cut
- Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Singularity And The Buzzard
- Wall Street Slip: A Closer Look At The Dow, S&P 500, And Nasdaq Decline
- Dow Jonesing For Lithium
- Seasonal Research: Absence Of Summer Market Selloff Increases Odds Of Autumn Correction
- U.S. Q3 GDP Nowcasts Indicate Solid Growth After Fed Rate Cut
- Stock Market Volatility May Be About To Make A Big Return
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- This Economic Report Spells Goldilocks
- Good News And Bad News
- Powell Discovers Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPMD stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) stock is priced at 57.02 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 56.67, and trading volume reached 618.
Does SPMD stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.53% and USD.
How to buy SPMD stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) shares at the current price of 57.02. Orders are usually placed near 57.02 or 57.32, while 618 and 0.44% show market activity.
How to invest into SPMD stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.99 - 59.93 and current price 57.02. Many compare 0.90% and 11.61% before placing orders at 57.02 or 57.32.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) in the past year was 59.93. Within 43.99 - 59.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.67 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) over the year was 43.99. Comparing it with the current 57.02 and 43.99 - 59.93 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SPMD stock split?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.67, and 4.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.67
- Open
- 56.77
- Bid
- 57.02
- Ask
- 57.32
- Low
- 56.75
- High
- 57.27
- Volume
- 618
- Daily Change
- 0.62%
- Month Change
- 0.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.61%
- Year Change
- 4.53%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K